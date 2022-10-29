Dorival says he wants to stay at Flamengo, but preaches focus on the final

Flamengo coach has a contract valid only until the end of the year

After winning the Copa do Brasil, coach Dorival Júnior can win another title for Flamengo. This Saturday (29), Mengão faces Athletico-PR, at 17:00 (Brasília time), at Estádio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. If he confirms the title, the captain gains even more breath to renew the contract with Mengão, which only runs until December.

— For me, it would be very important to stay, but that will all happen after this match. I never precipitated anything in my career, everything happened naturally. If you deserve it and the board understands that yes, we will be – commented Dorival, in a press conference this Friday (28).

Despite showing interest in wanting to stay in Flamengo, Dorival reinforces: the focus is now on the Libertadores final, a title that would be unprecedented for the commander’s career. The coach also said that this moment is special and always dreamed of.

— I’m enjoying a unique situation in my life and one that I hoped would come one day in my career. Third time for a professional at Flamengo and with this perspective opening up, I can’t think of anything else but doing my best. And tomorrow (Saturday), after the match, may we help this team to be champions – he added.

To be champion and take one more step towards renewal, Dorival Júnior has an asset against Athletico-PR: all the players of the ‘Team of Cups’ available. The only casualties are Bruno Henrique, Rodrigo Caio and Varela, all injured. Thus, the Most Beloved will enter the field with Santos; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; João Gomes, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabriel and Pedro.

The Flamengo x Athletico-PR match will be broadcast on SBT, ESPN and Conmebol TV. But only in Coluna do Fla can you find the most red-black narration on the internet, with narration by Rafa Penido and reports by Bruno Villafranca. As already highlighted, the ball will roll at 17:00 (Brasilia time), at the Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.