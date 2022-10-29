Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Reunite “Like It’s the First Time”

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler filled fans with nostalgia with a special reunion. The actors, who formed a romantic couple in the cinema, met at Netflix’s SAG Screening, with a nomination for the film Throwing Alto.

The actress is not in the cast of the feature film starring Sandler, but made a point of hugging him and congratulating him on yet another production. She also posted a photo of the reunion with a declaration of love.

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in As If It Was the First Time (2004) and Presently

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in As If It Was the First Time (2004) and Presently – MetropolisInstagram/Play

Adam Sandler and Drew BarrymoreAdam Sandler and Drew Barrymore

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore were hugely successful in the early 2000sPlayback / YouTube

drew barrymore 3

Drew BarrymoreReproduction / Instagram

uncut-gems-adam-sandler2

Adam SandlerPlayback/YouTube

0

“It was so special. I love you and this movie so much,” wrote Drew Barrymore on his Instagram profile.

Sandler and Barrymore worked for the first time 24 years ago, in 1998, in the feature Afinado no Amor. The two also starred in the film As If It Was The First Time, in 2004.

The reunion took place last Wednesday (26/10), in New York.

