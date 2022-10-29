Drew Barrymore makes a hilarious confession about the backstage of “ET – The Extra-Terrestrial”, and the rest of the cast reveals a “gotcha” with the actress; watch

Forty years after ET called home, Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi classic still has some behind-the-scenes secrets. In a video released by CBS on Friday (28), Drew Barrymore, who starred in “ET The Extraterrestrial” when he was just seven years old, revealed that, during the recordings, he firmly believed that the alien was for real – and even worried if he could catch a cold. What fun, people!

The actress celebrated the film’s release anniversary by reuniting her former co-stars Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace and Robert McNaughton on her show The Drew Barrymore Show. The episode will air on Halloween, October 31, but the network has given a small spoiler of what fans can expect.

Continue after Advertising

During the conversation, Drew told how she was in love with the alien and showed some photos with her longtime “partner”. “I really loved him in such a deep way”recalled Barrymore. “I would bring him lunch”, he said, laughing. At the time, the character was created as a puppet, moved by Pat Welsh.

The other actors, who were a little older than the former child star, also shared some memories of their bond with the fictional alien – and, of course, made fun of their co-star. “The first thing I remember is we were backstage and it was really cold and you asked the lady in the wardrobe if you could get a scarf for ET’s neck because he was going to get cold”said Thomas. “And then you wrapped the scarf around his neck”he added.

Continue after Advertising

Who took advantage of the “shame of others” was Dee! The interpreter of Elliot’s mother and brothers described an unexpected moment that caused the audience to drool with such cuteness. “We found you there talking to ET and then we told Steven [Spielberg]”said Wallace. “So Steven, from that moment on, appointed two guys to ‘keep ET alive’ so that whenever you came to talk to him, he could react to you”, detailed the actress. Guys, is it or isn’t it a childhood dream coming true? Look how it went:

Drew Barrymore Reveals He Thought ET Was Real pic.twitter.com/TqZtkvUD4a — Only Media (@MidiasSo) October 28, 2022

Jokes aside, the cast also discussed whether they would reunite for a sequel to the acclaimed production. However, given the film’s “classic” status, and the fact that original screenwriter Melissa Mathison died in 2015, none of them are very interested. “They talked about it way back in the ’80s, because the movie was a big hit and Universal wanted a sequel. But it’s hard to think of a sequel after Melissa Mathison recently passed away.”said Henry, excitedly. “It’s hard to think of a sequel without a script written by her. She really was the soul and heart of the project.”vented.

Continue after Advertising

Wallace, on the other hand, was more incisive and ended up receiving a round of applause from the audience: “It’s a classic, folks. Leave it as a classic”. At this point, Drew narrated a situation he experienced with Spielberg shortly after the film’s release. “Steven will correct me if I’m wrong, but I remember being at his beach house where I spent many weekends, and he said – I remember the words: ‘never do a sequel to ET'”detailed.

The star said that, as a child, she was upset that she would not get another chance to play opposite her co-stars. However, soon after, she understood the filmmaker’s decision. “At that moment I thought it was a shame, because I wouldn’t get us together again for another round, but I also understood and respected it. I completely knew it was all about integrity preservation for him.”finished. Watch:

Drew Barrymore joined his ET co-stars to discuss whether there would ever be a sequel on his 40th birthday. The group was aware that it was not well established without some of the members of the cast who died. pic.twitter.com/2QUxzw0roY — gilberto caldera (@GilCalder) October 28, 2022

follow him Hugo Gloss on Google News and follow our news!

