Elisabeth Moss Teams Up With Peaky Blinders Creator In Series

Two-time Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Illuminated) has been confirmed to join the cast of The Veil, a new FX miniseries. The production is a project of Steven Knight, creator of the Peaky Blinders phenomenon (2013-2022).

According to Variety, The Veil is described as a suspense thriller that explores the surprising and failed relationship between two women who hit the road to travel to Istanbul, Paris and London. Both are involved in a deadly game of truth and lies. One of them hides a secret, while the other has a mission to reveal to save millions of lives.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Steven Knight on The Veil and excited to have Elisabeth Moss in the lead role. Steven’s scripts are fascinating and will undoubtedly showcase Elisabeth’s exceptional talent.”

In addition to producing, Knight is responsible for writing the scripts for the miniseries. Elisabeth also signs on to the project as executive producer alongside Denise Di Novi, Nina Tassler and Lindsey McManus.

“I am absolutely thrilled to tell this story, which is truly international and very contemporary. We’ve gathered some of the most talented people in the business. Working with Denise Di Novi is always a pleasure and I’ve wanted to work with Elisabeth Moss for a long time. Of course, FX and I are old friends. I think this will be a landmark event,” Knight added.

The Veil marks the fourth collaboration between the creator of Peaky Blinders and FX. For the pay channel, Knight developed Taboo (2017), starring Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road), and the miniseries A Christmans Carol (2019).

He is also behind the adaptation of Great Expectations, a miniseries inspired by the classic book by Charles Dickens (1812-1870) that will star Olivia Colman.