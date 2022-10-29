Elon Musk vows to create a “moderation board” on Twitter

The new “freedom of expression” policies on Twitter are starting to take shape. Billionaire Elon Musk, who acquired the company for $44 billion, announced in a tweet that he will create a new “content moderation board” with members who have “widely diverse viewpoints.”

“No major content decisions or account takeovers [banidas] will happen before the council deliberates”, he warned.

Formally, however, he stresses that the rules of the game remain the same: “To be super clear, we haven’t made any changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies yet.”

On the other hand, the businessman indicated that in the future users will be able to select “which version of Twitter you want”, similar to the “age rating of movies”. This rating could be “self-selected” or changed by user feedback, but didn’t give details on how that would work.

It is estimated that by “widely diverse points of view” Musk refers to the political spectrum of the left and the right. The platform had been receiving criticism from the extreme right for the ban on content and accounts, such as that of former President Donald Trump – acts considered by them as a violation of freedom of expression.

However, one user responded to Musk’s post by pointing out that Facebook made a similar decision a few years ago, and the board failed because neither side of the political spectrum found its work satisfactory.

Musk responds to problematic users

Once the long negotiation through the social network was concluded on Thursday (27), Musk has been approached online by hundreds of profiles asking for intervention in punishments applied by the platform. Others just take the opportunity to congratulate you and reinforce requests for less control over the content.

Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and current vice president of the Russian Security Council, posted on his account: “Good luck @elonmusk in overcoming political bias and ideological dictatorship on Twitter. And get out of this Starlink business in Ukraine. ” He refers to the businessman’s financial support to bring the internet to Ukraine during the current conflict with Russia.

In response to an anonymous account with 852,000 followers, known to be a huge supporter of Trump’s election fraud allegations, which said it had been “banned”, Musk responded that he would “do more research today”.

Another approach was from Canada Proud, an organization trying to remove Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from power: “Hey @elonMusk, now that you own Twitter, will you help fight Trudeau’s C-11 online censorship law? ” Musk went off on a tangent: “First I heard,” he tweeted yesterday.

Trump, who was permanently banned for inciting violence following the January 6, 2021, capitol invasion, was one of the first, made an off-network statement. “I am very happy that Twitter is now in sensible hands and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs who truly hate our country.”

On the other hand, Musk also supported the post by Shibetoshi Nakamoto, creator of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. The investor posted yesterday: “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but death threats are not part of the protected free speech rights. It’s a different category called ‘crime’. So just so you know, you can’t do that yet.” Musk responded with a simple arrow emoji hitting the bull’s-eye.

*With content from Reuters