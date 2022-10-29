Emma Stone Reunites With Joe Alwyn In Yorgos Lanthimos Film

Emma Stone will re-team with Joe Alwyn on Yorgos Lanthinos’ next big project, titled “And”.

In addition to Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn, the cast also includes names such as Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley.

Yorgos Lanthimos, who has publicly admitted that he really enjoys working with Emma Stone, will do the same again. So, this will be the fourth time they work together. Joe Alwyn, who returns to work with Stone, will also return to work with Yorgos Lanthimos, after the huge success of “The Favorite” (film in which he teamed up with Emma Stone).

For now, the synopsis of the feature film remains a secret, and, for that reason, we still don’t know who the characters will be and Stones, Alwyn, Plemons, Chau, Dafoe and Qualley. It is also unknown whether or not the cast is already closed. In addition, “And” is expected to begin production in New Orleans later this October, and the release date is scheduled for 2024, although the exact date has not yet been confirmed.

As for Yorgos Lanthimos, in recent years the actor has been immensely successful and has captured the public’s attention. In addition to “A Favorita” (as he is known in Portugal), the Greek filmmaker was also responsible for “The Lobster”, with Joaquin Phoenix, “Necktie”, “Alps”, “Dogtooth”, “Kinetta”, “Uranisco Disco ” and also “My Best Friend” from 2001.

TRAILER | THE BIGGEST EMMA STONE PROJECT WITH YORGOS

So what’s your favorite movie with Stone?