Englishwoman caught carrying the body of a friend she murdered is sentenced to life in prison

an osteopath who decapitated a friend lonely whom he had met in a church group was sentenced to life in prison, in the first televised murder sentence in the United Kingdom, this Friday morning (28/10).

Jemma Mitchell, 38, committed a “truly despicable crime” against Mee Kuen Chong when the 67-year-old refused to lend 200 thousand pounds (R$ 1.2 million) for work at a friend’s house.

The osteopath, who boasted of her award-winning skill in human dissection, murdered the devout Christian to inherit most of her property – worth more than 700 thousand pounds (BRL 4.3 million) – manipulating your will.

Jurors were informed by the prosecution that Jemma hit Mee in the head with a gun at her home in London (England) in June last year. She went caught by security cameras circulating around the English capital carrying a suitcase containing Mee’s body.

Two weeks later, Jemma drove more than 200 miles to the Devon seaside town of Salcombe, where she left her decapitated and decomposing body in the woods.

Jemma (left) and Mee Photo: Playback

Judge Richard Marks said Mee, also known by the name Deborah, was a woman of “significant means” who was “extremely generous” and “proactively tried to help” Jemma.

“This culminated in her offer to give you £200,000 to spend on the house, an offer she withdrew a few days before you killed her, which I’m sure is what prompted him to do what he did.”said the judge to the defendant in court session, according to “Metro”.

Jemma will have to serve at least 34 years in prison. After that period, she will be able to appeal for parole.