European giant prepares departures of two famous players to ‘pay’ the signing of Lionel Messi

Living his best phase with the colors of Paris Saint-German, Lionel Messi continues to have his name aired outside the team.

This season, the player is already the athlete of the Parisian club with the most participation in goals, having surpassed Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. Messi has already participated in 23 goals in 16 games played, with 11 balls in the nets and another 12 passes. This week, even in the great rout over Maccabi Haifa, the Argentine scored two goals, in addition to providing an assist.

However, the Argentine is in the final stretch of his contract and, despite PSG’s great desire to renew, the club knows that it could have problems. That’s because, in recent days, the Argentine has been coming into the sights of clubs like Chelsea and City.

On the other hand, the big favorite to close with the ace continues to be Barcelona, ​​the club for which Leo made so much history.

Barça outlines strategy for Messi’s return

The Spanish club, in turn, is experiencing financial problems and, in order to pay for the Argentine’s return, as reported by the Torcedores portal, it prepares the departures of defender Piqué and full-back Jordi Alba, not ruling out, even, a contract termination. In this way, the team understands that it could make it possible to hire the star.