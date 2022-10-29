Everton Ribeiro reveals 2 essential factors for Flamengo to win Libertadores

Flamengo midfielder can win 11th title for the club this Saturday (29)

Flamengo’s captain, midfielder Everton Ribeiro knows the way to win titles like few others. Only for Mengão, there are ten, and the 11th can arrive this Saturday (29): the Libertadores of 2022. The Mais Querido is in the final and faces Athletico-PR, at 17h (Brasília time). To increase the private drawer of medals, shirt 7 points a way: to use the union of the group.

— The group here always says that it is a group very committed to Flamengo. Regardless of what has already been won or what has already been built in history. This group always wants more and they showed it againand – commented Everton Ribeiro, this Friday (28), in a press conference before the grand final.

Earn money with Flamengo wins

The midfielder also took the opportunity to value the work of coach Dorival Júnior. The São Paulo commander arrived in Flamengo in June. In addition to taking Fla to the Libertadores final, the coach was champion of the Copa do Brasil and should leave Mengão in the G4 of the Brasileirão.

— It was six months of a lot of learning for our team. Not putting our heads down when we were being criticized or called for better performances, better performance that was way below. Dorival has a lot of merit for having arrived here managing to make us believe again that we could achieve great achievements and we are one day away from a Libertadores final. We are going to try to make a great match to crown all this recovery that we made during the year – concluded the midfielder.

Everton Ribeiro has been with Flamengo since 2017. Over this period, the 33-year-old midfielder, as already highlighted, won ten titles, including a Libertadores, in 2019. Brazil, a Recopa Sudamericana and a Copa do Brasil. There are 43 goals and 199 victories in 330 games.

Holder, the midfielder is more than confirmed in the team that faces Athletico-PR. As the only casualties of the team led by Dorival Júnior are Varela, Bruno Henrique and Rodrigo Caio, injured, the commander will be able to use the ‘team of cups’ in the Libertadores final. They are: Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; João Gomes, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabriel and Pedro.