Ex-Cruzeiro, Ramires says he is frustrated for not having played in the team of the heart

photo: Iano Andrade/CB/DA Press Ex-Cruzeiro and Brazilian national team steering wheel, Ramires revealed that he and his family have always been Flamengo fans

Former midfielder of Joinville, Cruzeiro and Palmeiras, Ramires revealed, this Friday (28/10), that he was always a Flamengo fan. According to the now ex-athlete, he ended his career frustrated for not having played in the team he loved.

“My whole family and I are Flamengo fans. I always dreamed of wearing the Flamengo shirt and I thought it would happen. I imagined my family going to see me at Maracan, but unfortunately it didn’t happen”, he said in an interview with TV Rio Sul.

Born in Barra do Pira, Rio de Janeiro, Ramires retired in September of this year, at the age of 35. The former Seleo Brasileira player had been without a club since November 2020, when he left Palmeiras. Despite having participated in victorious campaigns in Campeonato Paulista, Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores, the midfielder played in only 43 games for them scored a goal.

At Cruzeiro, Ramires played 111 games, scored 27 goals and won two editions of the Campeonato Mineiro. During this period, he was also elected the best defensive midfielder of the 2008 Brazilian Championship and runner-up in the 2009 Copa Libertadores.