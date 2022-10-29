Exchanges in Brazil will give more than 100 Bitcoins and 2,000,000 USDT for free to users in various actions

Several exchanges operating in Brazil have promotions that will give more than 100 Bitcoins (BTC) to their users. They range from World Cup-related campaigns to Halloween-themed events.

One of them is Bitget’s King’s Cup Global Invitational (“KCGI”) which will be a World Cup themed tournament. The award for the team tournament can reach up to 100 BTC. As for the individual competition the prize can range from 100 thousand to up to 2 million USDT, depending on the number of participants. The higher the number, the greater the prize.

In addition, participants will also be able to win fan tokens and a shirt autographed by football star Leo Messi. Applications are due until the 20th of November. In the new edition, the Team Battle is closely linked to the World Cup theme, with a schedule and reward system in sync with the stages of the tournament that will be played in Qatar. Details about the event can be accessed on the company page.

Bitget recently announced its partnership with Leo Messi, the iconic Argentine soccer player, which aims to offer Messi fans a unique opportunity to explore Web 3 and the world of cryptocurrencies. The partnership with Messi is strategic for the company, which has plans to expand its presence in Latin America and become one of the top three cryptocurrency exchanges in the world within the next three to five years.

“It’s not just about investing, it’s about having fun. We want to expand the world of Web 3.0 to all corners of the globe and all walks of life. Our partnerships with sports legends reflect our philosophy that better trading and a better life. are symbiotic,” said Gracy Chen, managing director of Bitget.

Phemex

In another action linked to the Copa do Miundo, this one promoted by Phemex, there will also be the distribution of various prizes depending on user interaction.

“It works like this: for each copy trading task performed on the Phemex website, the participant will receive a ticket for the draw to redeem a reward. Each completed task entitles you to a redemption ticket. The more tasks completed, the more tickets. Remembering that each copy trading task can only be completed once during the period. Everyone will receive their reward instantly with a 100% guarantee, with no hidden fees or additional requirements.”

CoinEx

CoinEx has two actions, the first one linked to Halloween is divided into three different actions. In it, from 10/29 to 11/01, the company will hold the “Night of Sweets at CoinEx”, in which the first 50 users to sign up and comply with the rules will win incredible prizes, such as 5550 CoinEx coins .

The second action will take place on 10/31 at 22:31, Brasília time, and was called “Sweets or Treats”. To participate, the person has to be part of the CoinEx community on Telegram (CoinEx Portuguese) and will compete for Airdrops.

The third activity, “Rolando em Dinheiro”, will take place from 10/31 to 11/04, and the first 50 applicants will compete for the US$ 5 Futures Test Fund. All rewards will be distributed within two weeks after the events end.

In the second major action, the company closed a partnership with SatsConf, which will be held on November 8th at Audio, in São Paulo. The agreement provides that for people who register for the festival and pay the amount of BRL 300.00 (three hundred reais) they will receive BRL 100.00 (one hundred reais) in cashback for the purchase of cryptocurrencies listed on the exchange.

“We are very pleased to close this partnership with SatsConf who chose our cashback solution”, says José Arthur Ribeiro, CEO of Coinext.

In addition, José Artur Ribeiro will participate in the panel “Why do we believe in Bitcoin? – The Value Proposition” alongside big names in the crypto market such as Rafael Izidoro from Rispar and Victor Stabile from Refúgio Bitcoin.

Binance

Binance announced that this Halloween, Binance launched an educational series on social media featuring ‘Winny the Witch of Web3’. The character will explore the most common fears related to the world of Web3. People will be able to watch Winny embark on a ‘trick or treat journey’ via Twitter where the most common misconceptions, myths and rumors will be debunked.

The educational series will explore five key areas that people have identified as chilling about crypto, including volatility, scams, regulation and utility.

To follow the educational series on social media, Binance believes it is necessary to talk about some of the issues about the industry and remove some fears, uncertainties and doubts (or the famous FUD, from the English “Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt”) related to the world crypto and the web3.

Binance will address a range of questions by bringing together independent research and information from a variety of sources to explain the true facts and dispel many of the existing myths.

A common example, according to the company, is that ‘crypto is primarily used by criminals’, despite the proven fact that crypto is used by approximately 300 million people around the world. Another common myth is that ‘crypto is neither secure nor reliable, but several studies have already shown that the transparency of blockchain technology, and the various tools and databases used in the crypto world, maintain an extremely secure infrastructure.

