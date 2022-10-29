Farewell at funeral: Monkey kisses human friend who fed him daily – News

An extremely touching video was recorded during a funeral in Sri Lanka. A monkey was filmed kissing a human who fed him every day.

Before he died, 56-year-old Peetambaram Rajan fed the gray langur monkey (semnopithecus entellus) with fruit and cookies, in the house where he lived, in Batticaloa.

The friendship relationship was not forgotten by the monkey. Some of those present took the animal to a funeral, which demonstrated just how strong the bond was between the two.





The animal moved Rajan’s face, touched his chin and finally kissed him. The monkey even touches the dead man’s hands.





After almost a minute, some of those present at the ceremony finally took the monkey away from the coffin.

According to local media, Rajan died of an unreported illness on 17 October. The video, published on the 22nd, went viral instantly. It was not known how long their friendship lasted.



