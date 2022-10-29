Fashion and behavior: the influence of fashion on female self-esteem – Diário de Uberlândia

Hello lovelies!

Fashion and behavior have always walked side by side, don’t you agree?

But, understand how the fashion fever is reflected in the self-esteem and consumption behavior of contemporary women.

Have you ever stopped to think that fashion and behavior directly influence our lives? When we talk about the fashion universe, it is normal for most people to think about street style trends, the trendy fashion shows of international brands and even top models sporting glamorous looks.

However, that’s not all. In addition to what we are used to following in the media, fashion says much more about our behavior and positioning than we imagine. In short: it represents a way of dressing, communicating, conveying attitude and even telling the world a little bit of who we are.

That’s exactly why we came here to talk about fashion and behavior. Today, let’s understand how trends and consumption patterns can shape our tastes and build our confidence.

curious? Follow along to find out more!

Unveiling our relationship with fashion

When we walk around looking for new looks, or browse a trends portal, we can hardly imagine the influence that the fashion universe has on our lives. According to psychology experts, fashion and behavior go hand in hand from the beginning.

Despite acting in the subconscious, when we choose our clothes we are, indirectly, choosing a way to express ourselves. After all, it is through blouses, dresses, shoes and even accessories that we can say to the world: “Hey, I’m here and these are my preferences”.

Consequently, these decisions interfere — a lot! — in our self-esteem. Once we are happy with our look and believe we are communicating with the world, we also immediately feel more powerful and prepared to overcome any challenge.

And more! Each item of clothing, no matter how simple or cool, influences how we see ourselves and the image we convey. To illustrate this situation, let’s remember a well-known phrase: “it is not enough to have, it is also necessary to be”. Here, this maxim makes perfect sense!

Practical examples of fashion and behavior

Want to see only? Imagine you’ve just been called in for an interview for that dream job. If the idea is really to win the job, for sure, your look will be designed to reflect commitment and seriousness.

The same goes for other situations. On a romantic date, we prefer to assemble feminine productions with a hint of sensuality. As for going out with friends, we are more likely to dare and let creativity fly high.

Fashion and behavior in the digital age

It is nothing new that the internet came to shake the way we live. As soon as it started to take off, we could see significant changes in various aspects, such as fashion and behavior, communication and even the way we consume.

Nowadays, the online world has been serving as a very powerful tool to bring the fashion public closer – with a focus on young people. It is through Instagram posts, blogs and even YouTube tutorials that many people deepen their knowledge on the subject and unveil their style.

In fact, on many pages there are groups dedicated exclusively to the exchange of information about clothing, helping consumers to identify themselves and purchase looks that, in fact, are ready to reinforce their personality.

As a result, these products will help each one to raise self-esteem, have more self-confidence and communicate not only with individuals in their social group, but also with other tribes. Very interesting!

Trends and consumption patterns

Make no mistake: fashion and behavior play a very important role in society. For these reasons and others, the fashion universe does not consist only of clothes, shoes and accessories. Nowadays, this is a fast production chain, which is in a constant process of transformation.

And, to meet the public’s desire, each brand carefully studies the expectations of its consumers. In this process, it is still necessary to consider the tastes, desires, worldview and other singularities of customers. For these and other reasons, trends adapt according to events around the world.

It is still valid to point out that this is one of the biggest industries on the planet. Every season, both large clothing companies and small brands continue to renew their collections — thinking about different fabrics, cuts, colors and finishes.

Sustainability in focus

As mentioned, trends occur exclusively due to consumer preferences. And, to illustrate the dynamics of fashion and behavior, we can highlight the fever of sustainable fashion. An absolute hit from small national labels to renowned brands, this movement gained strength after the public’s desire to preserve the environment.

This time, consumers are choosing to purchase parts that impact less on the planet in all their production processes. In this way, it is possible to preserve natural resources and build a smarter future. In other words, the most engaged fashionistas are, in fact, wearing a great cause.

Did you see? In this exclusive reading, we can understand more about fashion and behavior, as well as the influence of trends and clothing items on our self-esteem.

Did you see? In this exclusive reading, we can understand more about fashion and behavior, as well as the influence of trends and clothing items on our self-esteem.

SOME STYLISH TRENDS FROM PAST DECADES THAT WE ARE GOING TO USE AGAIN

We already know that fashion is cyclical, but predicting exactly which trends will come back and which will stay forever in the past is no easy task. Anyone who lived through the 2000s might therefore be shocked by some of the items that were used and are back in fashion.

Some of these trends have resurfaced for being successful on TikTok, others came from the catwalks or were rescued by celebrities, but, in common, they all have a nostalgic touch. Check it out below, because, from year to year, fashion repeats itself and proves to be an endless cycle of stylish trends. Of course, while some are reinventing themselves and reach new generations in different ways, others remain with the same essence since when they first appeared.

Knowing that, we’ve rounded up a few that are trending right now, but are actually from a few decades ago — and yes, the 2000s already count as a past decade, two in fact.

In fact, among them, we believe that you must have already used some or, at least, thought about using them, since they are very popular at the moment.

For example, the platforms of the 70s, so beloved by the glam disco era, which reappeared twenty years later and are now back in the spotlight again. Or the miniskirts and their sixties power, which have been allocated in the current closets with a lot of force.

Well, below you’ll find some more stylish trends from a few years ago that we’re all in love with right now.

Come and see:

Mini-skirt

As we mentioned a little above, miniskirts appeared in the 60s and, in addition to their current fashionista fame, we cannot reduce it to just that, as they are also a milestone in the history and revolution of fashion. This piece is present in many preppy looks these days, or is an essential part of the weird girl aesthetic — a fashion trend that Gen Z seems to have found.

y2k glam

Strapless blouses, low-waisted wide pants, butterfly tops and glasses that look like they were borrowed from Paris Hilton are items belonging to the Y2K aesthetic, and since early 2020 they have been a part of many people’s daily lives, both in more provocative visuals, as well as more casual ones.

shoulder pads

Straight from the 80’s, shoulder pads are powerful and hardly go unnoticed in the crowd, that is, we’re talking about one of those stylish trends that were made for the daring at heart and don’t accept less than the spotlight. In the last fashion weeks, Saint Laurent bet on many coats with striking shoulders, proving that this trend is really here to stay.

cargo pants

Cargo pants are one of the most loved stylish trends of the moment. They are much more accepted than the low-waisted model and refer to a more laid-back and rocker footprint. It enters into the same concept as the Y2K glam, however, as this bottom is everywhere these days, we believe it deserves a highlight just for itself. In addition to the denim version, models made of nylon or with a military print are also highlighted.

blouse + tank top

Also from the 90s, the overlap with tank tops and strap dresses is an old fashion acquaintance, so much so that, during that time, this combination appeared in several striking costumes, such as Rachel Green, from Friends and also in As Patricinhas by Beverly Hills, that is, entered fashion history. This combination, in addition to being stylish, is very easy and, generally, the result of the looks is very interesting.

minimal silhouette

Going against the grain of some of the trends, the minimalist silhouette of the 90s — like the slip dress and the pantsuits — deserves a spot on this list. In fact, this is a great opportunity to escape the extravagances that the 2000s go by, if you don’t identify with them.

deluxe leggings

We are not talking about sports versions, nor athleisure, but leggings used as a fashion item. You may not remember, but in the 2000s it was common to wear the piece under a dress or skirt, a look that even appeared on the red carpet. That rescue now comes via brands like Alaïa, Chanel, Fendi and Gucci.

Capri pants

The ¾ length model was successful in the 1960s and reappeared in the 2000s, when it was a staple on red carpets. Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller and Lindsay Lohan are just a few of the many people who have used it. It looked like this trend would be a thing of the past, but it made an unexpected comeback on the catwalks of Saint Laurent, Chanel and Jacquemus, and Bella Hadid recently wore a vintage model.

heavy belts

In the 2000s, no look was complete without a belt. But it wasn’t just anyone, it needed to be wide and embellished, with a metal buckle, studs, sparkles, or even fringes. The belt was the star, and if it depends on Blumarine, it will be again.

platforms

Last but not least, the platforms, so dear to countless 70s music stars and glam style admirers, are here for another fashionista revival — however, regardless of how many years pass, these shoes have already become iconic. and the proof is that, every 20 years, he returns and proves himself more and more triumphant, whether on Bowie’s feet or on the Versace catwalks.

