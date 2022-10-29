Fast & Furious: Son of Vin Diesel Has “Perfect Ending” to Action Franchise

The next film in the franchise, Fast & Furious 10, will be split into two parts in theaters and wrap up the main story.

Fast and furious is one of the most popular franchises in Hollywood today, led by star Vin Diesel in the role of Dominic Toretto. The next film will be Fast & Furious 10, scheduled to hit theaters as early as 2023, is scheduled to be the conclusion of the main story of the saga, being divided into two parts – by the way, the son of Vin Diesel has in mind an “end Perfect”.

During an interview with ShortList, Vin Diesel was asked what ending he envisions for the Fast & Furious movies. He has it all mapped out and reveals nothing, but he did comment on an ending idea that came directly from his 12-year-old son Vincent Sinclair. “My son said ‘I got the perfect ending to the second part of Fast 10’. I said ‘what?’ And he said, ‘You [Toretto, personagem de Diesel] and Brian [O’Conner, interpretado pelo falecido Paul Walker] are at the start of a race, the cars move forward, your car lifts up and then you cut the film and that’s the last thing you see’.”

This would be a really interesting and cute way to end the Fast & Furious franchise, going back to the beginning when the movies were especially about street racing. Diesel himself was also excited: “I was like, ‘You’re a genius! That’s not bad, that’s brilliant!’” says the star. While this might give fans a hint as to how the entire franchise might end, it could end up being a little repetitive, given that the ending of Fast & Furious 7 featured a very similar ending because of Walker’s death during production. of the film, with scenes in his honor.

In an interview with Collider, Vin Diesel even commented that he already knows what the final scene of the last Fast & Furious will be. “I’ve had a recurring scene in my head for some time, years maybe, of how I always imagined the end of the finale would be”, he said. Speaking to ShortList, the actor reinforced that he knows how it will end, but kept the suspense about this ending. : “I have to contain myself”.

What can we expect from Fast & Furious 10 and 11





Originally, it was thought that Justin Lin would direct the final two films in the series. However, he stepped down as director with filming in progress and was replaced by Louis Leterrier. There are rumors that Lin had a falling out with Vin Diesel because of his troublesome behavior. Vin Diesel returns as Dominic Toretto alongside many familiar faces from this franchise such as Sung Kang as Han, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, Ludacris as Tej, Jordana Brewster as Mia, Charlize Theron as the villain Cipher, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, John Cena as Jakob Toretto and Helen Mirren as Queenie.

Among the novelties, the film will feature Jason Momoa, playing a new villain who will face Dom. Daniela Melchior and Brie Larson are also part of the tenth film, but the roles have not yet been revealed. Reacher star Alan Ritchson will also join the production in a mysterious role, as will legendary actress Rita Moreno, who will appear as Dom’s grandmother at the end of the franchise.

Fast & Furious 10 is set to hit theaters on May 19, 2023, in the United States. Remembering that the next two films should end the story of Toretto and his family in the franchise, but it should continue in theaters with spin-offs and/or reboots.