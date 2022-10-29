Felipão rethinks retirement and rejects Fla’s favoritism

Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari gave the official press conference for the final of the Copa Libertadores, in the late afternoon of this Friday (28), at the Monumental stadium, in Guayaquil (EQU), stage of the decision between Athletico-PR and Flamengo. In a nostalgic tone, the coach spoke again about the possibility of ending his career at the end of the season.

“The emotion of being present in a final is an emotion of someone who has already experienced several championships, the most diverse situations possible. This is another decision that gives us the possibility to think about how wonderful this work was when we started, not only Athletico, but also when I started as a player. It’s practically the end of a very happy career on my part”, said Felipão, adding:

“I am happy, at this moment, to decide on a Copa Libertadores. I came from a small team, Aimoré, and today I am at Athletico in this position.”

However, the coach – who was next to captain Thiago Heleno – hinted that he may rethink his retirement depending on what happens this Saturday in Guayaquil, although he does not want to continue for much longer.

“No, years more, no. You can be sure not. I’ll talk to my family, naturally. If we get the victory tomorrow, I’ll have to talk to someone, who is Mário Celso Petraglia [presidente do Athletico], and know what he wants. I came here with two situations, and one of them can be resolved tomorrow. Of course I have to talk to my family. In these years I’ve directed seven different countries, my family members have been with me in all of them, I’ve lived with them for many years”, he said.

Multi-champion, including a World Cup with the Brazilian team, Felipão rejected the favoritism that has been given to Flamengo by the vast majority of people.

“Favoritism? It’s 50% for 50%. There are two finalists. Whoever plays better can win. Don’t think that the team that reaches the final is as bad as the best of all. Whoever is here is because they have conditions”, he pointed out.

Asked if he had discovered a formula to produce a way to beat Flamengo in this decision, Felipão made an analogy:

“If I were in Gramado, in Rio Grande do Sul, I would say that I made chocolate, but as I am here in Guayaquil, I don’t know what they make here. We are adapting to Flamengo’s style of play to try to produce something. that tomorrow we get the goals necessary for victory”.

Athletico-PR and Flamengo will face each other this Saturday (29), at 5 pm (Brasilia time), at the Monumental stadium, in Guayaquil (EQU), for the grand final of the Copa Libertadores.