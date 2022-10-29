Figueirense only draws with Hercílio Luz and ends the year under boos at Orlando Scarpelli

Figueirense ended its activities in 2022 before the end of October. In need of a simple victory, Figueirense only drew 1-1 with Hercílio Luz, who is going to the SC Cup final.

Figueirense and Hercílio Luz only tied in Florianópolis – Patrick Floriani/FFC/Disclosure/ND Goalkeeper Dida, from Figueirense – Patrick Floriani/FFC/Disclosure/ND Figueirense and Hercílio Luz played for Copa SC, on Friday night, in Florianópolis – Patrick Floriani/FFC/Disclosure/ND Figueirense and Hercílio Luz played for Scarpelli and drew 1-1. – Patrick Floriani/FFC/Disclosure/ND

Hurricane, on the other hand, ends another melancholy year to reflect and try to do it all over again (and preferably better). The match was held on Friday night (28), in Florianópolis (SC), where just over 2,000 fans were scolded.

pre-game

Figueirense and Hercílio Luz decide who will go to the final of the Copa SC, this Friday (28), in Florianópolis (SC), at the Orlando Scarpelli stadium. The home team plays for a simple victory to go to the final. The tie gives Hercílio Luz.

The game

Figueirense didn’t even have time to put into practice what he trained: it was 48 seconds into the game when De Paula, after an individual move on the left, sent a club to Dida’s angle that nothing can do.

From then on, the scenario of the game was Figueirense, twice pressed, going up. Without order and without quality, Júnior Rocha’s team managed to take danger, above all, in the dead ball.

Léo Campos, the most lucid of the Hurricane, stopped twice in Matheus. Júnior Rocha’s team continued to circle the opponent’s area, but still without effectiveness.

Hercílio Luz, with the result under his arm, did what he wanted in the match. He tied, cadenced, played and took as much time as possible from the beginning of the game.

It outlined, like others, counterattacks that did not cause much trouble to the goal defended by Dida.

‘ridiculous’ draw

The equalizing goal was something rarely seen in the history of football. After a corner kick, the ball went up and Matheus was able to fit it in: he missed the move, the ball hit him and ended up going in. Tie at 38′ and a frantic endgame.

pressure at the end

The pressure from Figueirense was intense in the end. More in the muffles than in the quality. It was insufficient. End of game and year at Orlando Scarpelli stadium.

DATASHEET

Figueirense: Dida; Natan Masiero, Maurício, Pablo and Léo Campos; Uesley Gaúcho (Kauê), Oberdan and Robinho (Gustavo Índio); Nandinho (Thiaguinho), Gustavo Henrique (Tito) and Paolo. Technician: Junior Rocha.

Hercílio Luz: Matheus; Cleiton, Rafael Lima, Willian Rocha and Kaike; Emanuel, Raynan (Gustavo Brinquedo), Jonathan Cabeça (Luiz Otávio) and Da Silva (Gabriel); Giovani (Italo) and De Paula (Oliveira). Technician: Raul Cabral.

goals: Oberdan (38/2T); De Paula (1/1Q)

Yellow cards: Gustavo Henrique, Thiaguinho, Paolo (FIG); Emanuel (HER)

Arbitration: Ramon Abatti Abel officiates the match, assisted by Eder Alexandre and Thiaggo Americano Labes; Adriano Roberto de Souza will be the fourth referee.

Place: Orlando Scarpelli stadium, in Florianópolis (SC). Date: 10/28/22. Hour: 8 pm

Total Audience: 2,310

Income: BRL 39,800.00

Join the group and receive the main news

of Santa Catarina and Brazil in the palm of your hand.