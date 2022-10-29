Filipe Luís is invited by Tite to a meeting about the World Cup

Flamengo’s left-back competed in the competition in 2018

One of Flamengo’s top players, Filipe Luís is known for his leadership on and off the field, as well as tactical intelligence. Also because of this, the left-back was invited by Tite, the coach of the Brazilian National Team, to a meeting. The purpose of the conversation was to further improve the preparation for the 2022 World Cup, which will be held in Qatar between November and December.

In addition to Filipe Luís, the coach invited Kaká, now retired, and Fernandinho, now at Athletico-PR. The former played three World Cups (2002, 2006 and 2010), while the midfielder played the last two editions of the tournament, in 2014 and 2018. The invitation information was initially released by UOL!. Flamengo’s left-back, in turn, participated in 2018.

Fernandinho and Filipe Luís, by the way, were even called up in the last cycle of the World Cup, but they are not remembered since 2019. The two, by the way, won the Copa America that year. Tite’s idea is that the two and Kaká give their opinion on processes that the coach will implement in the Brazilian National Team, in the players’ view.

Interestingly, Fernandinho and Filipe Luís face each other this Saturday (29), at 17:00 (Brasília time), for the Libertadores final. As the match is in a single game, whoever wins is champion. In the event of a tie, the match will be played on penalties. Flamengo, champions in 1981 and 2019, are looking for the third championship, while Ahletico-PR is after the first title.

If he is champion, Filipe Luís will reach his tenth title with Flamengo. So far, the side has two Brazilians, two Cariocas, two Supercopas do Brasil, Copa do Brasil, Recopa Sudamericana and Libertadores. The athlete from Santa Catarina is 37 years old and has four goals in 154 games for Mengão.