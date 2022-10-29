film analyzes Brazilian humor after the end of the military dictatorship

Short Disclosure!

With the redemocratization, which culminated with the promulgation of the 1988 Constitution, a lot has changed in Brazil. One of them was the way of making humor. In a context in which there was no more censorship, a new aspect of national comedy began to emerge, which could use artifices that had been prohibited until then. This new panorama is the subject of the documentary ”Laughing Away — Unlimited Humor”, which arrives at short!.

Directed by Claudio Manoel, Álvaro Campos and Alê Braga, the film shows the genesis of this generation of humorists, their relationship with their youth idols — who needed to circumvent censorship with creativity and discretion —, the self-criticism of the political and social relevance of this style. of comedy and reflection on themes such as originality, avant-garde, limitations and the commercial and editorial alignment with the increase in the consumption of humor.

Among the deponents of the documentary are comedians, actors, cartoonists and other professionals involved with entertainment related to comedy. Among them, Regina Casé, Hélio de la Peña, Andrea Beltrão, Tom Cavalcante, Miguel Falabella, Fernanda Young, Laerte, Evandro Mesquita and Chico Caruso. “After years of being powerless, our generation came saying: enough!”, summarized Miguel Falabella.

There was something in common in the keynote of this 1980s humor: the search for freedom, after so many years of prohibitions. But the stories and analyzes are diverse, ranging from personal experiences to reflections on the unfolding of humor since then. For some, the defense of minorities—which limits certain types of jokes—is an evolution of what was planted at the time; for others, it’s a constraint. Regardless of the interviewee’s interpretation, the viewer is faced with the enormous plurality that was only possible outside of a dictatorship. The screening is on Society Friday, November 4 at 10:10 pm.

‘Les Miserables’ Original Analyzed in New Episode of ‘The Secret Manuscripts of History’

A treasure is kept in the French National Library: the original manuscript of “Les Miserables”, written by Victor Hugo. In a new episode, the series “The Secret Manuscripts of History” focuses on this relic, giving details about the author’s writing, personal life and creative process, and returning to the context of the time.

The series tells that the masterpiece was composed over 17 years – between the cities of Paris, Guernsey and Waterloo, in Belgium – and that it contained many autobiographical traits. Specialists who analyze the novel visit places where Victor Hugo went and mention passages from his personal life and his love relationships, especially the one he lived with the actress Juliette Drouet, his lover and great love.

Directed by Anne-Sophie Martin, the four episodes of the series are also on Curta!On – Clube de Documentários. The other three episodes deal with the manuscripts of “Alice in Wonderland”, by Lewis Carroll; “The Process”, by Franz Kafka, and “Don Giovanni”, by Mozart and Lorenzo da Ponte. The exhibition is at Quinta do Pensamento, November 3, at 11:30 pm.

Monday of Music (MPB, Jazz, Soul, R&B) – 10/31

9pm – “Winds That Blow — Maranhão” (Documentary)

“Maranhão is a state full of enchanting stories and São Luís, an island full of legends and mysteries.” This is the atmosphere of Maranhão music that the documentary “Ventos que Sopram — Maranhão” reveals, the result of a persistent dream of two Maranhão cultural producers: filmmaker Neto Borges and singer-songwriter Zeca Baleiro. A musical anthology conducted by Baleiro to meet musicians and troubadours-authors, between speeches, songs and rhythms from Maranhão. A diverse and unique musical melting pot of African, Amerindian and Iberian origins. Some say that São Luís is the last island in the Caribbean. Directed by: Neto Borges. Duration: 77 min. Free classification. Alternative times: November 1, Tuesday, at 1 am and 3 pm; November 2, Wednesday, at 9 am; November 6, Sunday, at 4:20 pm.

Tuesday of the Arts (Visual, Scenic, Architecture and Design) – 11/01

20h – “Estados da Arte” (Series) – Ep. “Bodies”

The series proposes a reinterpretation of Brazilian art from the singularities produced in the North and Northeast regions. In this episode, the theme is dissident bodies that resist the standards imposed by society. The artists interviewed are Fefa Lins, Christina Machado, Elton Panamby, Iagor Peres and Franco Fonseca. Free classification. Alternative times: November 2, Wednesday, at 00:00 and 14:00; November 3, Thursday, at 8:00 am; November 5, Saturday, at 8 pm; November 6, Sunday at 10 am.

Wednesday of Cinema (Films and Documentaries by Metacinema) – 11/02

23:30 – “Grandes Cenas” (Series) – 2nd Season – Ep.: “Castanha”

Based on interviews with filmmakers, the series analyzes memorable scenes from Brazilian cinema. In this episode, director Davi Pretto and actor João Carlos Castanha discuss the limits between documentary and performance in the feature film “Castanha” (2014). In the scene, Castanha argues with his mother and sees his father’s ghost, breaking realism through this inward look. Direction: Ana Luiza Azevedo and Vicente Moreno. Duration: 20 min. Rating: 10 years. Alternative times: November 03, Thursday, at 3:30 and 17:30; November 4th, Friday, at 11:30 am; November 5th, Saturday, at 8:30 pm; November 6th, Sunday, at 10:30 am.

Quinta do Pensamento (Literature, Philosophy, Psychology, Anthropology) – 11/03

Society Friday (Political History, Sociology and Environment) – 11/04

Saturday – 11/05

10pm – “Landscape Film – A Look at Roberto Burle Marx” (Documentary)

Roberto Burle Marx (1909-1994) from São Paulo was one of the greatest landscape designers of the 20th century. He was a master at building public spaces, places of conviviality and harmony with nature. “Landscape — A Look at Roberto Burle Marx” is a tour of the art and personality of this landscape artist, painter and sculptor, who presents his ideas in a succession of sensorial landscapes. Directed by João Vargas Penna. Duration: 72 min. Free classification.

Sunday – 11/06

10:20 pm – “The Four Paralamas” (Documentary)

Directed by Roberto Berliner — who has accompanied Paralamas do Sucesso since the band’s first steps in Circo Voador, in 1983 — this film about music and friendship talks about the relationship of the three musicians who take the stage (Herbert, Bi and João) with a fourth element, which appears little in the media, but plays a fundamental role: José Fortes, the businessman. In a chat in the living room of bassist Bi Ribeiro’s house, the four remember their career, talk about their unshakable friendship and play songs that are part of this trajectory of almost 40 years. Directed by: Roberto Berliner. Duration: 90 min.