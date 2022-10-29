Flamengo makes controversial agreement with Electoral Justice and Landim provokes the wrath of fans

Rodolfo Landim

October 28, 2022 · 10:30 am

Next Saturday (29), Flamengo and Athletico-PR face the 5 pmat the Guyaquil Monumental Stadium, at the Ecuadorin the great decision of the Liberators. The red-blacks will fight a very fierce duel to find out who will be the great champion of Americaso the press and fans are very anxious to follow the match.

With the second round of presidential elections for the Sunday (30)the board of Flamengo issued an official note, guaranteeing that in the event of a title, in order not to cause any harm to Brazil, it will not have any party in the city. In a press interview on the Ecuador, Rodolfo Landim insisted on ratifying the board’s thinking. The president stated that there is no use for fans to go to the airport because the scheme will be different from everything else.

More Flamengo news

Dorival Jr gives an animated response to the flamenguistas and disdains the Hurricane of Felipão

Player is bothering Gabigol and creates a problem in the locker room for Dorival Jr to solve

“If Flamengo wins the competition, we won’t party, it’s no use for fans to go to the airport because there will be an evacuation unlike anything we’ve ever done. The goal is for everyone to go home and vote. After we have this civic party in the country over, then we can think about a celebration, if that’s the case,” he said. lacy.

Electrifying Libertadores Final

On Saturday, Flamengo and Athletico-PR will play at 17h, the end of Copa Libertadores of America. The clash between red and blacks will be played at the home of the Barcelona from GuayaquilO Monumental Stadium of the homonymous city, in Ecuador. If regular time ends in a tie, the decision goes to overtime. If the score remains equal, the champion of America will be defined on penalties.