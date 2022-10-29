Flamengo performs last training session in Guayaquil before the Libertadores final | Flamengo



Flamengo trains in Guayaquil for the Libertadores final

Published 10/28/2022 19:36

Flamengo trained for the last time on Ecuadorian soil before the Libertadores final this Friday. In the midst of the last adjustments, the coach Dorival Júnior has already prepared the team aiming at the confrontation and must send the “Team of Cups” to the field in the decision.

The red-black team had no major restrictions on the field of George Capwell Stadium, which belongs to Emelec. Even Rodrigo Caio, who has been injured since July, trained normally with his teammates. The defender will not participate in the final and will only return to the pitch in 2023.

Vidal and Arrascaeta, who held the most attentive eyes of Flamengo fans, are also not a concern. The midfielder had an ankle swelling after the Copa do Brasil decision and underwent a drainage procedure at the site. He participated in the activity fully and has everything to be available, even if in sacrifice.

With that, Dorival Júnior must send the following to the field: Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabriel and Pedro.

Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense face each other at 17:00 (Brasília time) this Saturday, at the Monumental Stadium in Guayaquil. Because it is a single final, whoever wins gets the cup, while an equality takes the match to extra time and penalties.