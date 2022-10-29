Flamengo prepares to hire a ‘European level’ player – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Marcos Braz revealed that Flamengo will make a ‘bombastic’ signing for the Club World Cup

Flamengo won the third title of Libertadores da América this Saturday (29), after defeating Athletico-PR by 1-0. With the trophy of the international competition lifted, Rubro-Negro qualified for the Club World Cup, which will be held in March 2023. In this way, Mais Querido is already preparing a ‘bombastic’ signing for the intercontinental tournament.

In an interview with Canal do Benja, the vice president of football at Flamengo, Marcos Braz, highlighted that Rubro-Negro will prepare a great signing for the Club World Cup: “When the team plays the World Cup in December, the windows are closed. Flamengo, if they win the Libertadores, will compete in the World Cup in March. So, nothing more natural that we strengthen ourselves even more in the window. Then I think the sky is the limit (for hires). Our thought is that this is it, three signings, one being much above average, a world reference”, revealed.

It is worth noting that Oscar was a name that came close to Flamengo, but the player did not sign a contract with Rubro-Negro. That’s because, Shanghai Port (CHN) did not release the athlete to play in Rio de Janeiro, for fear that the midfielder wants to remain in the Marvelous City. However, despite the Chinese team’s refusal, Mais Querido remains active in the market and with an eye on signings for the Club World Cup.

Before focusing on the Club World Cup, Flamengo enters the field for the Brazilian Championship. Next Wednesday (02), Rubro-Negro faces Corinthians, for the 35th round of the national competition. The match will start at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), at Maracanã, with Premiere FC, via pay-per-view, and Rede Globo, on open TV. Coluna do Fla, in turn, brings the most red-black broadcast on the internet, on YouTube.