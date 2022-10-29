Flamengo X Athletico-PR – Superesportes

11

2 time Athletico-PR prepares two more substitutions.

10

2 time Khellven takes a corner in favor of Athletico-PR to the second post, but Thiago Heleno doesn’t catch the header.

9

2 time Everton Ribeiro takes another corner from the right. Abner head hits the first post.

8

2 time Pedro leaves the area to receive a pass from Arrascaeta and kicks with a deflection along the back line.

7

2 time I rotated backwards from the right wing, Gabriel puts a lot of strength at the intersection and no one from Flamengo reaches the top.

6

2 time With freedom of call, Arrascaeta assists Gabriel in the back of the defense. The attacker steps into the area and kicks at Bento.

5

2 time Everton Ribeiro takes a closed corner from the right and Bento dives to cut with a punch. On the rebound, Joo Gomes shoots straight across the baseline and is lamenting.

4

2 time Rodinei’s cross at the end deflects Vitinho’s body and gets lost by the back line, in a corner.

3

2 time Without haste, Flamengo exchanges passes from foot to foot between defense and midfield.

two

2 time In supporting the attack from the left, Abner puts a lot of strength into a cross and throws it into Santos’ hands.

1

2 time Substitution of Athletico-PR: Matheus Felipe comes to replace Alex Santana.

0

2 time The decision of the Libertadores of America restarts!

51

1 time Break in Guayaquil! With Gabriel’s goal in additions, Flamengo will defeat Athletico-PR in the final of the Libertadores da América.

50

1 time Khellven receives the support from the right, cuts from the inside to kick with a left-handed foot and isolates the ball away from the goal defended by Santos.

49

1 time Gabriel’s sixth goal in Libertadores da América.

48

1 time GOOOLLL DO FLAMENGO!!!!!! Everton Ribeiro goes to the bottom after the short table and finds Gabriel free at the second post. The striker arrives to shore up the cross and put the Rio de Janeiro club ahead.

45

1 time The weather in Ecuador warmed up. Still at the top, after kicking from the entrance to the area, Joo Gomes puts his foot on Vitor Bueno’s thigh and confusion sets in immediately.

44

1 time Everton Ribeiro takes a free-kick from the left wing to the second post. David Luiz shifts his head towards the middle, but Fernandinho blocks on top.

43

1 time Four minutes in addition.

42

1 time Pedro Henrique makes the wrong move and hits Ayrton Lucas’ legs at the bottom of the lawn. Second yellow for the defender who turns into a red card.

41

1 time Dribbling in midfield, Alex Santana pulls the Everton Ribeiro shirt and receives yellow from the referee.

40

1 time Gabriel reverses the game from right to left looking for Ayrton Lucas, who naps in the field and the ball is stolen.

39

1 time Flamengo has advanced en bloc in the last few minutes, spins the ball in the attack and tries to suffocate Athletico-PR.

38

1 time When taking the free-kick, Arrascaeta crosses into the small area and defender Pedro Henrique takes it out with a header.

37

1 time Arrascaeta of the body for Hugo Moura and is fouled in the midfield, on the right side.

36

1 time Isolated at the front, Vitor Roque tries to take the ball from midfield to the area and is disarmed by a triple mark by Flamengo.

35

1 time Gabriel looks for a gap to advance on the left wing, but Pedro Henrique closes the door and wins a goal kick in favor of Athletico-PR.

34

1 time Thiago Maia leads the ball freely in midfield, gives a good pass to Gabriel’s movement and the forward gets a corner on the right.

33

1 time Thiago Heleno is back on the playing field with a protective den.

32

1 time Rodinei looks for the bottom line in a rush to the right, but crosses very tightly, in Bento’s hands.

31

1 time Thiago Heleno to be removed from the field to stop bleeding above the eyebrow.

30

1 time Thiago Maia and Thiago Heleno are stretched out near the Athletico-PR area, after a head-to-head clash.

29

1 time The Uruguayan takes charge of the dead ball and kicks against the barrier formed by Athletico-PR.

28

1 time Arrascaeta, Lo Pereira and David Luiz surround the ball for the free kick.

27

1 time Pedro Henrique runs over Gabriel from behind, commits a foul in the middle and receives the first yellow card of the decision.

26

1 time Referee calls Pedro and Pedro Henrique to talk, who are getting weird.

25

1 time Hugo Moura raises his leg too much in dispute for the top, fouling Arrascaeta.

24

1 time Arrascaeta takes a corner from the left, Athletico-PR’s defense hits the top post and Vitor Roque is fouled afterwards.

23

1 time Gabriel receives a throw on Khellven’s back, bets on a cross from below to trigger Pedro and defender Pedro Henrique hits midway.

22

1 time Everton Ribeiro receives in midfield to go out on the counterattack, but cleanly disarmed by Fernandinho, who was on his way to recovery.

21

1 time Felipo gestures in the technical area, demanding the movement of Athletico-PR players.

20

1 time In a counterattack initiated by Vitor Bueno, Vitinho dominates open from the left, swings in front of Rodinei and shoots low close to the right post.

19

1 time Flamengo substitution: Filipe Lus leaves, Ayrton Lucas enters.

18

1 time Lateral took the worst in a fight with Vitor Roque and was substituted.

17

1 time Game paralyzed for service to Filipe Lus.

16

1 time Everton Ribeiro wins with Fernandinho in the middle, tries to get out playing under pressure from two markers and misses the pass.

15

1 time Khellven observes Vitor Roque’s movement at speed, tries to serve the attacker at the entrance of the area and Flamengo’s marking blocks the pass.

14

1 time Thiago Maia approaches the pair of defenders and tries to qualify Flamengo’s transition to attack.

13

1 time Rodinei dominates the ball from high, cutting to the middle and amends a low kick for Bento’s defense.

12

1 time Flamengo tries to compose himself after two scares and cadences the rhythm of the game exchanging passes in the midfield.

11

1 time Flamengo’s defense doesn’t cut the lateral charged by Khellven to the area. Vitinho fixes it from the top and Alex Santana amends a volley close to the goal defended by Santos.

10

1 time Launched into the area, Vitinho takes advantage of David Luiz’s failure and kicks a cross to Santos’ defense.

9

1 time David Luiz sets up Flamengo’s attack with a long three-way pass. Rodinei wins body tackle against Abner, but forgets about the ball.

8

1 time In charge from the side, Khellven launches in Flamengo’s area and the defense manages to ward off the danger.

7

1 time Filipe Lus accompanies Fernandinho to the line that divides the pitch, where he fouls the Athletico-PR player.

6

1 time Flamengo tries to take the nets of the duel with short passes in the midfield with a maximum of two touches.

5

1 time Khellven is thrown into the attack and tries to compete for the top with Filipe Lus, but he doesn’t have control of the ball.

4

1 time Vitor Roque goes on top of Thiago Maia’s mark, tries to dig a free kick in the middle and the referee guides the attacker to get up.

3

1 time After the ball was stolen in the attack by Fernandinho, Vitinho goes for Flamengo’s double mark, falls on the first contact and the referee lets the game go on.

two

1 time Vitor Roque decides to test Santos with a kick from outside the area, but goes straight through the back line.

1

1 time Lo Pereira was the direct link to the speed of Arrascaeta. The Uruguayan tries to escape on Khellven’s back, but he can’t avoid the ball leaving the back line.

0

1 time The Libertadores decision begins!

0

1 time Led by the refereeing commission, the Flamengo and Athletico-PR players are entering the field.

0

1 time The all-Argentine refereeing trio. Patricio Loustau commands the whistle, assisted by Diego Bonf and Ezequiel Brailovsky.

0

1 time Reserve Bank: Anderson; Orejuela, Nico, Pedrinho, Erick, Matheus Felipe, Lo Cittadini, David Terans, Canobbio, Cuello, Pablo and Rmulo.

0

1 time ATHLETICO-PR: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Hugo Moura, Fernandinho and Alex Santana; Vitor Bueno, Vitor Roque and Vitinho.

0

1 time Reserve bank: Diego Alves; Matheuzinho, Fabrcio Bruno, Pablo, Ayrtor Lucas, Erick Pulgar, Vidal, Diego, Victor Hugo, Matheus Frana, Everton Cebolinha and Marinho.

0

1 time FLAMENGO: Santos; Rodinei, David Luiz, Lo Pereira and Filipe Lus; Thiago Maia, Joo Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabriel and Peter.

0

1 time The scales are defined by coaches Dorival Junior (Flamengo) and Felipo (Athletico-PR).

0

1 time Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari dreams of winning the third Libertadores da América title with a third different club: Grmio (1995), Palmeiras (1999) and now Athletico-PR.

0

1 time Whoever emerges victorious from Ecuador will be the first Libertadores da América won by a Brazilian coach since Grmio in 2017 led by Renato Gacho.

0

1 time It will be the third Libertadores final with the presence of Flamengo in the last four years, with a title (2019) and a runner-up (2021).

0

1 time Flamengo is playing to win the third Libertadores title – joining the Brazilians who have won the competition the most times in the company of So Paulo, Palmeiras, Santos and Grmio.

0

1 time The Hurricane comes year after year collecting the main competitions in dispute in Brazil and on the continent: South American (2018 and 2021) and Copa do Brasil (2019), in addition to the Brazilian (2001).

0

1 time Athletico-PR is 90 minutes away from bringing the unprecedented Libertadores title to its conquests room. To be the first attempt of the club from Paraná since the runner-up in 2005.