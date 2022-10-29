Fluminense and Flamengo have trump cards to win Maracanã bid

Fluminense and Flamengo together will dispute the concession of Maracanã against Vasco. Cruzmaltino in partnership with W.Torre will send a proposal to manage the stadium. Despite this, the bidding was suspended by the TCE-RJ and does not have a date to take place. But the Consortium that manages the stadium currently has assets to win the dispute.

One of them is the requirement in the bidding notice to hold 70 games at Maracanã. This obligation is not seen as an impediment, but with a strong weight in the final score. Participants in the process say that Flamengo and Fluminense have a lot of advantage, as they have games between two teams, while Vasco has to offer part of the matches, as they still host matches in São Januário.

Another point is the maintenance issue. Currently, Maracanã has a monthly cost of just under R$ 2 million. But this involves maintaining the stadium without making structural renovations to items that depreciate over the years, such as the stadium’s roof. Improvements have already been made, but far from everything necessary.

In Flamengo, there is optimism that the consortium should score well on all items in the bidding. But during the process, there was a lot of dissatisfaction with demands such as privileges to the state government (boxes, free tickets, power to influence the calendar, among other points).