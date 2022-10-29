Fred has a problem with ranchers and hands over farm keys

Retired from football since July, when he ended his career with the Fluminense shirt, former striker Fred started to face problems with farmers neighboring his farm located in Carlos Chagas, in Vale do Mucuri, in Minas Gerais.

Cattle ranchers from Minas Gerais have filed a lawsuit against former striker Fred due to disagreements over a passage of land on the former athlete’s farm. And they got an injunction that ordered the striker to hand over the keys to the gatehouse lock to the neighbors.

The farmers claim that, after acquiring some land in 2012, they became neighbors of Fred’s farm. They say that they started to raise cattle in a corral next to the place, but that, at the end of May of this year, they were surprised with closed gates.

At the time, Fred closed and changed the locks on the gate, claiming that he needed privacy, and also denied that the neighbors made another access route to the corral – it turns out that the only way to get there is through a passage inside the former player’s farm.

Neighbors say that the former athlete’s determination started to harm their business, since they have no other way of accessing the land where they raised 150 heads of oxen. The animals began to live alone and without proper care, such as food supplementation and medicines, which brought them losses.

Neighbors say they have been accessing the passage since 2012 and that, without being able to use the space, there is no other way to access the place. Then, they point out that Fred prevents them from producing animals and contributing to the economic advancement of the region.

The ranchers claim that they never caused any inconvenience or damage, so much so that, if it were the other way around, Fred would never have welcomed them and allowed them to use the corral for cattle raising and also the passage on the existing road.

And the Minas Gerais Court sided with the farmers in initial decisions. First, he granted an injunction to impose an obligation on Fred not to impede neighbors on the road that cuts through his property and accesses their land.

Then, Judge Lilian Caetano ordered Fred to hand over the keys to the door lock that gives access to the aforementioned road, under penalty of R$ 10,000 per day, with a maximum of R$ 1 million.

On appeal, Fred’s lawyers were able to overturn the fine, but the injunction was upheld in favor of neighboring farmers. The former player was sought to comment on the imbroglio, but declined to comment.