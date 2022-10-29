Fred quotes Neymar and Pele and defends Antony’s dribble that caused controversy at Manchester United: ‘You really have to do it’

In an exclusive interview with ESPNFred asked Antony to continue making effect bids at Manchester United

In an exclusive interview with ESPNthe midfielder Fredof Manchester Unitedcame out in defense of the attacking midfielder Antonyyour club mate.

Last Thursday (27), the ex-São Paulo player generated great controversy in England by dribble that was considered “flair” during the 3-0 victory over Sheriff, for the Europa League.

Because of the bid, Antony was blasted by legends from United and Premier Leaguebeing even called a “clown” by one of the main athletes in the history of red devils.

The coach of the “Red Devils”, Erik has Hagwas also upset, saying he only likes dribbling when they are “objective”.

In an interview this Friday (28), however, Fred defended the move made by Antony as a characteristic of Brazilian players.

the athlete of selection quoted the star Neymarof PSGand asked the United teammate not to stop making effect bids.

“It begins that we are Brazilians. Brazilians have quality in their blood, it has always been that way, since Pelé, of having quality, scoring goals, dancing, smiling… People have to understand this aspect”, argued Fred.

“(Antony’s dribble) It wasn’t offensive to anyone. If it was, we’d arrive in the locker room and talk. It’s his game, he has to keep doing it, dribbling, doing what he likes. He has the quality for that, Casemiro and I don’t, we don’t… Leave it to Antony, Neymar, Vini Jr., the front players”, he continued.

“You have to do it, you have quality, you have to show it on the field. If you want to dominate differently, you have to dominate. Give him the spin he likes. Dancing… As long as it’s respectful, it’s valid. You have to do it,” he added.

Regarding the criticisms made by several historical names of the Premier LeagueFred was firm and said the lines are “boring”.

“These are players who have a lot of quality to do that. Sometimes, people from other countries don’t have players of the same quality to do that and they think it’s different… I don’t know what they think”, he pointed out.

“It’s annoying to want to say that on top of Brazil’s players. Neymar sometimes gives a scooter. Who has the quality for that, has to do it. As long as he respects the opponent. I don’t see any problem”, he concluded.

Through your social networks, Antony also spoke this Friday and said he will not stop doing his dribbles.

“We are known for our art and I will not stop doing what has brought me to where I am,” he wrote, in the Instagram.