steering wheel of Manchester UnitedFred already knows who to cheer for in this Saturday’s Libertadores final between Flamengo and Atletico-PR. The player of the Brazilian team will go from Hurricane.

“We have a group of friends in common, we are always talking on a daily basis, congratulating each other for the work we are doing. It’s me, him (Fernandinho), Ederson, Gabriel Jesus, Alex Teixeira in Brazil. Abilio, Zulu, Romário…”, said the steering wheel.

“It’s nice that we have this group in common, always talking to each other, I wish him the best of luck in this final. TI also have friends on the other side, Filipe Luís, David Luiz, but Fernandinho is a very special friend, a guy who helped me a lot here in Manchester, hugged me when I arrived, helped me. So I’m really rooting for him. Dorival is also the guy who joined me at Inter, I’m divided, but if I’m rooting for someone, I’m rooting for Fernandinho. I will be following for sure.”

