Friends: Matthew Perry reveals he was in love with Jennifer Aniston

Matthew Perry’s autobiography won’t be released until next Tuesday (1st), but the revelations present in the book are already coming to light with everything. In the work, the eternal Chandler from Friends (1994-2004) tells that he was in love with Jennifer Aniston even before recording the comedy series that marked TV. “I even asked her out, but she turned me down.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor tells in the book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing (Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in free translation) that he met Jennifer three years before the series through mutual friends. “I was immediately enchanted (how could I not?) and liked her, and I felt that she was intrigued by me too. I thought that might do something. Then, when I got two jobs in the same day, I called her and said, ‘You’re the first person I want to tell this to!’”

The call, despite having good intentions, was a mistake he regrets. “It made her think I liked her too much, or in a wrong way. And I made it worse by asking her out. She declined (which made it even harder to get along with her afterwards), but said she would love to be my friend. And then I screwed it up even more by saying we couldn’t just be friends,” Perry writes in the autobiography.

The two ended up meeting again on the recordings of Friends, and the actor realized that he still had a crush on his new co-star. “Early on I realized that I still liked her. Our greetings and goodbyes were awkward, and I didn’t know how long I could look at her. ‘Is three seconds too long?’ I wondered.

According to Matthew Perry, time heals all wounds, and he eventually got over his crush over the course of the comedy. “And also for the total lack of interest on her part”, adds the actor. He, however, was also interested in Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow at different times in Friends. “How can you not have a crush on them? It was difficult even going to work because I had to pretend I had nothing,” he admitted.

In the same book, Perry reveals that he nearly died from drug and alcohol addiction. He spent five months in the hospital, two weeks in a coma. “I was put into a machine called Ecmo [terapia por oxigenação por membrana extracorpórea], which breathes through your heart and lungs. And it was kind of a last resort, because nobody survives that. Five people were put into Ecmo that night, the other four died.”

He also says that he spent about US$ 9 million (R$ 47.6 million, at the current price) to get rid of the addiction. And he admitted that his Friends co-stars were instrumental in the battle with drugs. “They were understanding and patient,” he said. “It’s like penguins. In the wild, when one is sick or badly injured, the other penguins surround and support it and walk until that penguin can walk alone. And that’s what the cast did for me.”