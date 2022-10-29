‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry reveals he was excluded from film with DiCaprio after 5-minute cardiac arrest | celebrities

Actor Matthew Perry has revealed he was cut from the comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’ (2021) after suffering a five-minute cardiac arrest. The ex-star of the series ‘Friends’ revealed his health problem and the removal of his only scene recorded in the comedy starring actor Leonardo DiCaprio in a newly revealed excerpt from his autobiography.

Perry’s work is titled ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’. Scheduled for release on November 1 in the US and UK, the book was previewed by the North American version of Rolling Stone magazine.

2 of 5 The cover of the autobiography of actor Matthew Perry — Photo: Disclosure The cover of the autobiography of actor Matthew Perry — Photo: Disclosure

The 53-year-old actor told in the book how the 2021 film directed by filmmaker Adam McKay had him in the cast in the role of a journalist with a Republican bias. He filmed a single scene opposite co-star Jonah Hill. Then came cardiac arrest and he ended up being admitted to a rehabilitation clinic in Switzerland.

Perry said in the book that he suffered cardiac arrest during “simple” surgery to have a “strange medical device” implanted in his back. However, the combination of a pain reliever he had taken the day before with the anesthesia from the surgery nearly resulted in his death.

3 of 5 Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence in a scene from Don’t Look Up (2021) — Photo: Reproduction Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence in a scene from Don’t Look Up (2021) — Photo: Reproduction

“I took the anesthesia at 11 am. I woke up eleven hours later in a different hospital. Apparently the anesthesia stopped my heart for five minutes. I didn’t die, but there was nothing working. I was told a beefy Swiss guy didn’t want the ‘Friends’ guy dying on his table and gave me cardiac massage for five minutes.”

He concluded by joking, “If I hadn’t been on ‘Friends,’ would he have stopped after three minutes? Did ‘Friends’ save my life again? And he saved my life, but he broke eight of my ribs along the way.”

4 of 5 Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry in Friends (1994-2004) (Photo: Disclosure) — Photo: Monet Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry in Friends (1994-2004) (Photo: Disclosure) — Photo: Monet

Recovering from cardiac arrest and the procedure, Perry did not return to the set of ‘Don’t Look Up’, unable to complete his role in the production. The only scene he shot, with Jonah Hill, ended up in the editing room. In the book, he calls his exclusion from the film “heartbreaking.”

5 of 5 Actor Matthew Perry — Photo: Instagram Actor Matthew Perry — Photo: Instagram

Another early excerpt from Perry’s biography revealed how he spent $9 million of his fortune on treatment for his alcohol and drug addictions. He recounted how he had 14 stomach surgeries and needed to use a colostomy bag for nine months because of his health problems.