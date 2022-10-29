From expectation to frustration, Athletico fans fill Arena

the crowd of athletic arrived early to have the party at the Arena da Baixada. Painted faces, flags, props, all in red and black.

Not even the heavy rain that fell in Curitiba, since the opening of the gates, discouraged those who came to the stadium. The confidence was great for at least 1 to 0 against Flamengo – it was the majority’s guess.

Still outside the stadium, an electric trio agitated those who were still taking chances in the rain.

Inside the stadium there is a lot of movement in cafeterias and restrooms. The more than 50,000 athletes were divided in the stands and a good part in the field, creating a red and black sea. With each appearance of Athletico players on the screen, applause and encouragement. On the contrary, many boos for Flamengo athletes.

Expectations were high and the crowd did not stop singing until Pedro Henrique was expelled. Confidence gave way to apprehension. And it didn’t take long for the Baixada Arena to fall silent after Gabigol opened the scoring. Trust turned to frustration.

In some sectors of the stadium, small confusions formed, but they were soon controlled. Nerves were on edge.

On the field, Hurricane fought during the second half. Felipão put the team forward. And Hurricane fans believed until the end, even because the knockout games were defined in the last minutes, but it was not enough to avoid defeat.

Athletico was runner-up once again.

In the stands of Arena da Baixada, after the final whistle, the cry of encouragement did not stop being sung and applause for the team valued Athletico’s campaign in Libertadores.

