Full schedule with Halloween movies

You blinked and we are already in October, the month that marks the beginning of the end, that is, we are in the last quarter of the year! It went by fast, right? Also, with so many options and series and movies to marathon, there’s no way to be different.

But before you start hearing Santa’s bells, UOL Play wants to know one thing: do you enjoy Halloween movies and do you usually celebrate the famous “Halloween”?

Historically, the date is believed to have arisen from a festival practiced by the Celts. Known as “Samhain”, this celebration was dedicated to the dead and also marked a new year’s eve.

Held between October 31st and November 1st, the festival also brought supernatural energy, as these people believed that, at the time of Samhain, the barriers between the world of the living and the world of the dead ceased to exist.

That is, the dead of the last year would pass through the land before reaching their final destination. Interesting, isn’t it?

Now, do you want to know what Halloween has to do with UOL Play?

Then do the following: access our platform and guarantee your subscription now. The rest of the story we will tell from now on!

Check out the full lineup of Halloween movies

Halloween, which is already super traditional in North American culture, has been gaining more and more fans here, in Brazilian lands.

If you and your children have already been infected by the atmosphere of terror and mystery, UOL Play has an incredible surprise for you.

Our partner Sony Channel has prepared a special program for the next few days, designed to amuse and terrify those who love the fantasy atmosphere that only Halloween movies provide!

On the next 10/29 (Saturday) and 10/30 (Sunday), you have an appointment with UOL Play. It will be two whole days with productions that have everything to do with “Halloween”.

It has a suspense movie, classic horror stories, and of course, it also has the best animations for the kids to have a good laugh. Here, everyone is invited to this party!

The Halloween movie marathon starts on Saturday!

Well, everyone knows that the “official date” of Halloween is October 31st, but here we can’t wait. So your weekend marathoning the best Halloween movies is already guaranteed!

The fun starts on Saturday (29/10), early in the morning. At 10 am there is the hit “A Casa Monstro” (2006). The animation narrates the routine of DJ Walters (Mitchel Musso), a little boy who notices something strange in the house of old Nebbercracker (Steve Buscemi).

What is it that exists in this mysterious place, huh?

At 11:40 am it’s time for “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” (2018). The comedy starring Jack Black takes place in Wardenclyffe (USA), on the eve of “Halloween”. It’s there that friends Sonny (Jeremy Ray Taylor) and Sam (Caleel Harris) find a book and, upon opening it, awaken the Slappy doll (Avery Lee Jones).

From afternoon until night, the program is still full of suspense and horror films.

For starters, there’s the thriller classic “The Panic Room” (2002), at 1:15 pm. The production, starring Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart, shows the moments of tension experienced by mother and daughter after their home is invaded by criminals.

Afterwards, the special program continues with:

15:15 – Brightburn: Son of Darkness (2019)

16:50 – Corpse (2018)

18:25 – Supernatural: The Last Key (2018)

20:15 – 12 Hours to Survive: Election Year (2016)

10:10pm – Beyond Death (2017)

00:10 – The Panic Room (2002)

Sunday is also the day to play on the couch!

The following day, the special program starts at 10:05 am, with the classic “Ghostbusters” (1984). Peter (Bill Murray), Ray (Dan Aykroyd) and Egon (Harold Ramis) are three mad scientists who open the ghost buster “Ghostbusters”, a place where confusion is guaranteed!

You can already tell that the movie promises a lot of laughs, right?

For the older ones, the afternoon arrives with a trio of productions that will make even the bravest ones shiver, just take a peek:

12h00 – The Cave (2017)

1:45 pm – Witch Hunt (2011)

3:25 pm – Hungry Eyes (2001)

At 17:00, those who haven’t seen it will see the horror “12 Hours to Survive: The Election Year”.

To close the special night of the Halloween movies, at 18:55 there is the production “Deliver Us From Evil”, which follows the routine of Ralph Sarchie (Eric Bana), a New York police officer who believes he is investigating a case linked to possession. demonic!

Prepare the popcorn and play the best Halloween movies!

Did you like the special selection of Halloween movies? Thanks to the partnership between UOL Play and Sony Channel, you will be able to watch great movie productions that arouse curiosity and that little fear that we love!

If you are not yet a subscriber, go to our website right now and choose your combo. Then, just access the option “Channels Live”, click on the Sony Channel banner and follow the special programming in real time.

Prepare the popcorn and the marathon is about to start!