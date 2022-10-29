Galax launched 187 RTX 30 video cards and leads the list of manufacturers with the most models

Check out how many latest generation AMD, Intel and NVIDIA card models each manufacturer has released

Among all NVIDIA vendor partners, Galax is the one that offers the most customized video cards with 187 models. Even with the arrival of the company’s new generation of GPUs, RTX 40, the Ampere-based series continues to grow with new SKUs being released.

A survey carried out by Videocardz reveals the number of high-end cards launched by all the partner manufacturers of NVIDIA, AMD and Intel, although the latter has only been on the market for a short time and has not yet launched the entire lineup of first-generation GPUs. The list made by the site also includes video card models that were announced, but ended up cancelled.

In the case of NVIDIA, Galax dominates with 187 models, followed by Colorful with 161 and Asus with 131. When we talk about AMD, the numbers are much smaller. MSI and Powercolor occupy the top of the rankings with 39 Radeon RX 6000 models available on the market. Intel has Gunnir as its biggest partner for now, offering 7 models.

Manufacturers and their custom models released

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30

GALAX – 187

COLORFUL – 161

ASUS – 131

GAINWARD – 118

GIGABYTE – 115

MSI – 113

ZOTAC – 111

EVGA – 63

INNO3D – 60

PALIT – 53

PNY – 30

EMTEK – 29

LEADTEK – 15

ELSA – 12

AMD Radeon RX 6000

MSI – 39

POWERCOLOR – 39

GIGABYTE – 36

XFX – 33

SAPPHIRE – 32

ASUS – 30

ASROCK – 29

BIOSTAR – 15

YESTON – 14

DATALAND – 12

VASTARMOR – 12

Intel Arc Alchemist

GUNNIR – 7

ASROCK – 3

ACER – 1

MSI – 1

The GeForce RTX 30 series of GPUs has grown in recent days with the launch of the RTX 3060 Ti with GDDR6X memories, in addition to the RTX 3060 with 8 GB. We also show that there are RTX 3070 Ti equipped with GA102 GPUs, the same that equips the RTX 3080 cards up to the RTX 3090 Ti. However, in this case, we still don’t know if it was an isolated thing from Zotac or if it’s something yet to be confirmed by NVIDIA.

AMD has also tweaked the Radeon RX 6000 series RDNA 2-based GPU lineup with the addition of the RX 6700 (not XT), but this is a very low availability GPU right now, even though it has Power Color and Sapphire models.

Intel made its debut in the graphics card market with the Arc A380 in the middle of the year and recently launched the two high-end GPUs Arc A770 and A750. The company never gave a deadline for the last GPU in the Alchemist lineup that remains to be released, the Arc A580.

Source: VideoCardz