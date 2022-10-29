Game Pass Misses Microsoft’s Expected Growth Goal

THE Microsoft did not reach the predicted target for the growth of the Xbox Game Pass for the second year in a row, reveals the company’s recent fiscal results this week.

According to the data revealed by the company (analyzed by the axios), the subscription service grew by just 28% in the last fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, up from 73% originally forecast by Microsoft.

For comparison, the previous fiscal year had achieved growth of 38%, with the forecast target being 48%. Prior to that, the company had surpassed its initial forecast.

(Disclosure)Source: Microsoft

Although Microsoft does not disclose the number of users of the service, the documentation filed by the company states that the Xbox division has already reached “more than 25 million Game Pass subscribers”. It was recently revealed that the subscription service brought in $2.9 billion over the past year.

The company’s financial results also reveal that its profits were down 14% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, but the Xbox division had 13% higher revenue during the same period.

Recently, Phil Spencer talked about the strategy of holding the prices of consoles, games and subscriptions of the games division, different from what has happened with PlayStation, for example. However, according to the executive, these values ​​cannot be frozen forever and will need to be raised at some point.