George Clooney Talks About Partnering With Julia Roberts In A Ticket to Heaven, Universal Pictures’ New Romantic Comedy

Ticket to Paradise, a romantic comedy that tells the story of an ex-couple reunited, arrives tomorrow (7) in Brazilian cinemas. Starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, the film sees the duo on a mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made.

Commenting on the partnership, Clooney stated, “Julia and I weren’t actively looking for a project to do together, but of course, it was easy to say yes to a chance to work on another project with her.” The actor also told how was the process between the invitation made by the director of the feature and his ‘yes’, along with Julia’s. “Ol Parker sent the script to both of us at the same time and said he had written the roles for Julia and me. So right after I read it, I called Julia and said, ‘I’ll do it if you do it.’ And she said, ‘Well, I’ll do it if you want.’ And not long after that, we were going to Australia,” Clooney recalled, citing the location where the film’s shooting took place.

Directed by Ol Parker (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”), the film is produced by Tim Bevan (“The Danish Girl” and “Fate of a Nation”) and Eric Fellner (“The Theory of Everything” and “ Les Miserables”) and stars Oscar®-winning stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

Ticket to Paradise is a film about the sweet surprise of second chances and opens tomorrow (7) in theaters all over Brazil.

