Global smartphone market sees worst drop since 2014

The tech industry is going through a crisis that hasn’t happened for many years. After Target reveal huge market devaluationa Counterpoint Research showed that the smartphone market is also going through a bad period.

In the third quarter of 2022 the global smartphone market had a 12% drop. The last time the segment faced such a significant reduction was in 2014, that is, eight years ago! In the period, all manufacturers sold a total of 301 million cell phones. The only brand that had growth in sales was apple. The reason for this was the launch of the iPhone 14.

Main reasons for the drop in smartphone sales

To give you an idea, this was the worst third quarter for the smartphone market since 2014. Comparing with the third quarter of 2021, the market sold a total of 342 million cell phones. 12 months later that number had plummeted to 301 million, thus representing a 12% decrease in sales.

But what are the reasons behind this reduction in the number of sales? According to senior analyst at Counterpoint Research, Harmeet Singh Walia, rising tensions between China and the United States, in addition to escalating inflation, are the main factors.

He also explains that the lack of major technological advances in new devices has curbed consumer interest. And if we stop to think about it, it makes sense. A top-of-the-line or premium mid-range cell phone has features to be used for about 3 years without problems. Looking at it this way, it makes no sense to change smartphones every year.

Apple was the only one that grew

All the major cell phone makers had a drop in sales, with the exception of Apple. Thanks to the iPhone, the company had a 2% growth compared to the same period last year.

Were sold 48.8 million iPhones in Q3 2022. Interesting to note that this number is higher than the second quarter of the year, when Apple sold 46.5 million cell phones. Really, the launch of the iPhone 14 made all the difference for the company.

The senior analyst at Counterpoint Research commented the following:

“Thanks to an earlier launch of the latest iPhone this year, Apple has emerged as the only smartphone vendor in the top five to manage annual shipment growth for the quarter.”.

With this, Apple takes the second position in the ranking of the largest cell phone manufacturers. First appears the Samsung. The South Korean brand sold more smartphones, 64 million unitsbut saw the number of sales decrease by 8% year-on-year.

Thirdly appears the Xiaomi, which sold 40.5 million cell phones and saw a 9% reduction. Oppo, OnePlus and Vivo had a reduction of 23%. THE Motorolain turn, had an accumulated reduction of 15% in the annual comparison.

The same happened with the PC industry

The pattern was also repeated in the computer industry. All manufacturers had a reduction in sales, except Apple. According to Counterpoint Research, the entire industry was down 15.5% in the third quarter of 2022. A total of 71.1 million PCs were sold in the last three months of the annual

Lenovo, which is a leader in the segment, saw a 16% decrease in sales, selling just 16.9 million units. For other companies it was worse. HP and Dell, for example, had a retraction of 27% and 21%, respectively.

Apple, in turn, saw its launches bring good results. In the second quarter, the brand launched the new MacBooks Pro and MacBook Air. Both devices are equipped with Apple M2 chip which is giving great performance to the machines.

Regarding the downturn in the PC sector, the consulting firm commented the following:

“The decline in the third quarter of 2022 was largely due to weak demand in the consumer and commercial markets, which was mainly driven by global inflation. The decline in PC demand continued in the quarter despite extensive promotional activities by major OEMs, especially for consumer product lines.”

Source: Counterpoint Research