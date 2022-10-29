Globo narrator is criticized for reaction in the victory of Sampaio Corrêa over Vasco | Sport

Cleber Machado (L), Galvão Bueno and Luis Roberto TV Globo/João Miguel Junior

Published 10/28/2022 1:24 pm

Rio – Cléber Machado, from Rede Globo, was criticized for the way he narrated Sampaio Corrêa’s third goal, in the 3-2 victory over Vasco, last Thursday, in São Januário. The goal that decided the match in Serie B came in the 54th minute of the second half.

“Cléber Machado very happy narrating the goal of a northeastern club (or would it be foreign?) in Rio de Janeiro. What a lack of respect! Would it have been a goal for Denmark against Brazil in the quarterfinals of the World Cup?”, asked one.

The match between Vasco and Sampaio Corrêa was broadcast by Rede Globo only for Rio de Janeiro. The exception was made because, in the event of a Rio victory, Cruz-Maltino would mathematically be back in the Série A of the Brazilian Championship from 2023.

