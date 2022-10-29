Globo narrator is criticized for reaction in the victory of Sampaio Corrêa over Vasco | Sport



Cleber Machado (L), Galvão Bueno and Luis Roberto – TV Globo/João Miguel Junior

Cleber Machado (L), Galvão Bueno and Luis Roberto TV Globo/João Miguel Junior

Published 10/28/2022 1:24 pm

Rio – Cléber Machado, from Rede Globo, was criticized for the way he narrated Sampaio Corrêa’s third goal, in the 3-2 victory over Vasco, last Thursday, in São Januário. The goal that decided the match in Serie B came in the 54th minute of the second half.

“Cléber Machado very happy narrating the goal of a northeastern club (or would it be foreign?) in Rio de Janeiro. What a lack of respect! Would it have been a goal for Denmark against Brazil in the quarterfinals of the World Cup?”, asked one.

Cléber Machado very happy narrating the goal of a northeastern club (or would it be foreign?) in Rio de Janeiro. Don’t be like that, siô. pic.twitter.com/GkWMsc9u0z — Sampaio Corrêa (@FCSampaioCorrea) October 28, 2022

The match between Vasco and Sampaio Corrêa was broadcast by Rede Globo only for Rio de Janeiro. The exception was made because, in the event of a Rio victory, Cruz-Maltino would mathematically be back in the Série A of the Brazilian Championship from 2023.