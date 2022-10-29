Globo shows “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” on Saturday’s Supercine

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is the attraction of Supercine this Saturday (29) on Globo. With Eddie Redmayne and Johnny Depp in the cast, the feature is the second of the new franchise of films set in the successful universe of cinema “Harry Potter” and starts at 00:30, right after the High hours.

“Newt Scamander reunites with dear friends Tina Goldstein, Queenie Goldstein and Jacob Kowalski. He is recruited by his former professor at Hogwarts, Albus Dumbledore, to face the terrible dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, who has escaped from the custody of the Macusa (Magical Congress of the USA) and gathers a following, dividing the world between beings of pure-blood wizards and beings. non-magical.”

With direction signed by David Yates, the film hit theaters in November 2018 and grossed over $653 million at the box office. The cast includes Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Jude Law, Zoë Kravitz and Callum Turner.

+ With remarkable dialogues and many references, “Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald” exceeds expectations | critique

After “Fantastic Beasts”the broadcaster continues programming with the re-airing of the soap opera chapter “Face and Courage”. “Maleficent”, “Manhunt – Manhunters”, “Kill Bill – Volume 1” are attractions of Maximum temperature, Major Sunday and movie theater this Sunday, respectively.