Goalkeeper Bruno is sentenced to compensate son with Eliza Samudio in R$ 650 thousand

Goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes Souza, convicted of the murder of Eliza Samudio and who has lived in a semi-open regime since 2019, will have to indemnify his son with his ex-partner in R$ 650 thousand at the request of the Justice of Mato Grosso do Sul.

At the trial, that Earth had access, it is explained that this value is divided into two parts. About R$ 150 thousand are related to material damages, while R$ 500 thousand are for moral damages. Until the payment is made, the amount will continue to be corrected with interest of 1% per month.

As Bruno’s son is a minor, his grandmother Sonia Moura, with whom he lives, represented him in the cause.

The decision was registered this Thursday, 27, at the 6th Civil Court, signed by Judge Dani Luis Dalla Riva. According to the history that Earth had access, the process began in October 2014.

Bruno out of prison

Bruno was sentenced in 2013 to 22 years and three months in prison for the murder and concealment of the corpse of Eliza Samudi, his former partner. The sentence also involved accusation of kidnapping and false imprisonment of the couple’s son by the goalkeeper.

In 2017, the player’s sentence was reduced by 18 months by Justice. Until, in July 2019, Bruno managed to move to the semi-open regime, with sentence progression. After all that had happened, the goalkeeper continued to seek to return to professional football.

