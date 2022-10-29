Goalkeeper Bruno will have to pay R$ 650 thousand for killing Eliza Samudio

Bruno Fernandes will have to pay compensation of R$ 650 thousand to Bruninho, his son with Eliza Samudio, for moral and material damages.

Bruno Fernandes, former Flamengo goalkeeper, was sentenced to compensate Eliza Samudio’s family – including Bruninho, the son he had with her – in R$ 650 thousand. Bruno was arrested in 2013 for the murder of the model from Paraná and has been serving his sentence in a semi-open regime since 2019. The decision was made by the Justice of Mato Grosso do Sul.

The action was brought by Sonia Moura, Bruninho’s grandmother, who is now 12 years old, on behalf of her grandson. She asked for R$ 6.4 million for “material and moral damages”, but by decision of the Justice the sentence was limited to R$ 150 thousand (material damages) plus R$ 500 thousand (moral damages), totaling the amount end of BRL 650 thousand.

In the decree of Judge Deni Luis Dalla Riva, from the 6th Civil Court of the District of Campo Grande, he states that Bruninho was subjected to extreme violence, pointing out that, as a baby, he was even kept in private prison by the former goalkeeper. In the words of the judge, the boy “was held in captivity together with Eliza Silva Samudio, witnessing, even at a young age, all sorts of physical and psychological suffering that was imposed on her”.

Eliza Samudio’s family manifests

After the outcome of the sentence, Samudio’s family members spoke about the conviction. Bruninho’s godmother, Maria do Carmo, commented that the value is little compared to the pain of the family and the child, who was orphaned. “Bruno has just been sentenced to compensate his son. We as a family found the value very little. There is no price a child pays for not having a mother,” she said.

The Eliza Samudio case unfolded in 2010, when then Flamengo goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes was identified as one of those involved in Samudio’s disappearance and death. Bruninho was a newborn at the time of the events. At the time, Bruno did not recognize paternity. He was convicted of triple aggravated murder. Eliza Samudio’s body could never be located.

Image: Cristiane Mattos/AFP