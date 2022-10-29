Google Chrome tests function that “brakes” RAM memory usage (now will it?) – Tecnoblog

O Google Chrome is popular, but it also carries the reputation of being a big RAM hog. Perhaps that will change in the near future. A feature called memory saver was recently found in the Canary version of the browser. This is a function that allows you to “stop” the consumption of RAM.

