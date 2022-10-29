Google Chrome tests function that “brakes” RAM memory usage (now will it?) – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

O Google Chrome is popular, but it also carries the reputation of being a big RAM hog. Perhaps that will change in the near future. A feature called memory saver was recently found in the Canary version of the browser. This is a function that allows you to “stop” the consumption of RAM.

Google Chrome (image: Emerson Alecrim/Tecnoblog)

Not that Google hasn’t already tried to optimize Chrome’s use of hardware resources. The problem is that, despite previous efforts, the browser can still take up much of the RAM memory available on many computers.

Putting the tabs to sleep

Behold, a Reddit participant, who identifies himself as Leopeva64-2, has scoured the latest Chrome Canary (developer trial). In the settings area, he discovered the Memory Saver.

In fact, this feature was discovered a few weeks ago. However, there was still not much clarity about its objective. It was known that it could indicate the amount of RAM used by each tab, but it didn’t go much further than that.

It has now become clear that when enabled, the new feature causes open but inactive tabs to go to sleep. With this, the RAM memory allocated to these tabs is freed up for other tasks on the computer, without the procedure harming the browser’s performance.

If the user accesses a hibernated tab, it will be reactivated, so that RAM memory is allocated to it again. In this process, Google Chrome warns that that tab was inactive and, in the same message, informs the amount of RAM memory freed by Memory Saver.

It is assumed that recovering an inactive tab takes a few moments to complete or causes a page to refresh when it is not wanted. Fortunately, the screenshot released by Leopeva64-2 shows that it is possible to add exceptions, that is, sites whose tabs should never be hibernated.

Memory Saver function in Chrome Canary (image: Reddit/Leopeva64-2)

Why didn’t you think of this before?

In fact, they already thought, yes. Some Chrome extensions already make the browser save RAM memory by disabling unused tabs. One of them is called the Memory Saver. Another, better known, is The Great Suspender Original.

These extensions have been around for a while, but only now have Google developers realized that this RAM-saving approach makes sense. Better late than later, right?

I assume that for machines with 8GB RAM or more, Chrome’s native Memory Saver won’t contribute much to performance. But on older notebooks or notebooks with modest hardware, the difference may be readily apparent.

We just don’t know if and when the feature will appear in the final version of Chrome. I don’t think it’s anything to come soon, after all, functions that deal with performance need to be well tested before release. For now, let’s be content to know that this is a work in progress.

Oh yes: you may have noticed that the screenshot shows another function, Battery Saver. It simply disables visual effects and limits other features to extend notebook battery life. This is also an attribute under test, yet to be released in the final version of Chrome.

With information: Android Police.