‘Gossip Girl’ Season 2 Gets Premiere Date on HBO Max

THE HBO Max released the premiere date for the 2nd season of “Gossip Girl” this Thursday (27). Through Teen Voguethe streaming service announced that the new year of the plot will be released on the day december 1st on the platform. The unpublished episodes will pick up where we left the protagonists at the end of the first phase of the story, showing the characters being manipulated in an even more intense way by the blogger and the return of georgina sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg).

More information about “Gossip Girl” Season 2

Showrunner and executive producer Josh harvestwho worked on the original series, revealed his plans for the 2nd season of the reboot: “I always knew that if we did a second year, the characters themselves, now that they’ve been manipulated by Blog Girl for an entire season, would start playing in the blogger’s hands”.

He goes on to explain that the show has managed to get to the place where the minds behind it can do the amazing things that made the 2008 title so great. That’s because the reboot has managed to establish its own entity and the Blog Girl’s influence will grow, to the point of making the protagonists star in fights worthy of Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) and Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) pushing each other. at source.

Georgina Sparks Returns in Season 2 of “Gossip Girl”

Everything gets even more complicated with the return of Georgina Sparks. In Season 2, the original title character will act as the true agent of chaos that she is, promising to greatly manipulate Upper East Side teenagers and be a crucial plot piece.