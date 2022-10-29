Great work by the ASTROS of ‘The Boys’ in film and series

the series the boysavailable at Prime Video, is without a doubt one of the most critically and publically acclaimed projects in recent years. In the story, based on a comic book written by the duo Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, we follow superheroes who have a sinister side when they are out of the spotlight, using their powers for chaos, coming into conflict with a group whose main objective is to stop their actions. A curiosity, the leaders of the two groups that form in the plot are carried out by two New Zealand actors.

The cast of this series is wonderful and with great work already seen in other projects. But as some faces are unknown to most of the public, it follows below Great work by some ‘The Boys’ artists in film and series:

Karl Urban (Billy Butcher)

the New Zealander Karl Urban is one of the most recognizable faces on the show. His first acting role came at age eight and over the years he has appeared in numerous local TV commercials as well as theater roles while still in New Zealand. In 2002, his career took off when he landed the role of Eomer in The Lord of the Rings – The Two Towers. Another career highlight was his role as Dr. McCoy in the feature film Star Trek directed by JJ Abrams.

Jack Quaid (Hughie)

Born on April 24th (the same day as the one who writes to you), the great Californian actor Jack Quaid is the son of two great movie stars Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid. It premiered in theaters in Hunger Games and in 2022 he was in the cast of Panic. He will be in the next movie Christopher Nolanthe awaited Oppenheimer.

Antony Starr (Homelander/Homeland Captain)

One of the most impressive interpreters of The Boys, Antony Starr and his Homelander capture everyone’s attention. The New Zealand actor participated in the beginning of the series’ career Xena the Warrior Princess and in 2013 he was the protagonist of the great series banshee.

Erin Moriarty (Starlight / Starlight)

the new york Erin Moriarty started acting at the age of 11 and has participated in series such as Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. In cinema, debuted 10 years ago in the film 3rd Degree Immediate Neighborslater was in the cast of the great Captain Fantastic and was even the daughter of Mel Gibson in blood inheritance.

Jessie T. Usher (A-Train / Bullet Train)

After studying culinary arts in college, American Jessie T. Usher embarked on the world of acting debuting in an episode of the series without a trace (missingin Brazil), in 2005. Later, he participated in episodes of other series such as The Mentalist, Hannah Montana, Criminal Minds among other television productions. In 2016 he was one of the protagonists of Independence Day: Resurgence and most recently is in the cast of the recently released thriller film Smile.

Chace Crawford (The Deep)

Texan Chase Crawford, son of a professor and a dermatologist, when he decided to pursue an acting career, he worked as valet cars to help pay his costs when he was trying for a big break in his career. In 2006, he managed to break into the world of cinema in the film directed by Renny Harlin, The pact. The following year, he became a world-renowned face by playing Nate Archibald on the hit series gossip Girl.

Elisabeth Shue (Madelyn Stillwell)

One of the best-known names in the cast that integrated the first season of the series, the veteran actress has even been nominated for the Oscar for Best Actress for her fabulous performance in Farewell in Las Vegaswhere he worked alongside Nicolas Cage. She also participated in the classic Karate Kid in 1984, in addition to the film the saint at the end of the 90’s.

Giancarlo Esposito (Stan Edgar)

The son of an American opera singer and an Italian carpenter, Giancarlo was born in Copenhagen, Denmark. Graduated in communication, he entered the art world in the late 60’s where he made his Broadway stage debut in the musical Maggie Flynn (1968). Credited in more than 190 productions, including films, series and plays, the experienced actor, among other great works, was the unforgettable Gus Fring of breaking badparticipated in the film Do the right thing in Spike Leeand also the excellent film The suspectsdirected by Bryan Singer.

Tomer Capone (French)

the israeli Tomer Capone before entering the wizarding world of film and after graduating from high school, he was recruited into the Israel Defense Forces. He served as a soldier and was a squadron leader in a battalion of the Parachute Brigade. Afterwards, he entered an art school and started his career in 2015. In the same year he already participated in his first feature film, Of Love and Darknessdirected by Natalie Portman. In 2018, she made a cameo in the movie 7 days in Entebbe directed by Brazilian filmmaker José Padilha.

Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko)

The Californian actress, daughter of Japanese parents, interpreter of the intriguing Kimiko in the boys, studied at the prestigious University of California, Los Angeles, UCLA. Throughout the still short career that began in 2016, she has already participated in the success Suicide squad in the same year and recently had a participation in the fun Bullet train starring Brad Pitt.

Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk / Leitinho)

The 48-year-old American actor has more than two decades of experience, with many participations in action projects. He recently participated in the movie The Departeddirected by Guy Ritchieand previously participated in the first film of the franchise Fast and furious and also the mega success of James CameronAvatar. His next project to be released is a thriller called Detained directed by filmmaker Felipe Mucciwith the Australian actress Abbie Cornish as a protagonist.

Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy)

The 44-year-old Dallas-born American actor became world-renowned in the hit series Supernatural, where he played Dean Winchester for 15 years in over 320 episodes. He recently joined the cast of the boys in the shoes of an impactful character!

