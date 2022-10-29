Grêmio gives in a draw and Tombense is guaranteed in Serie B

Grêmio played in training rhythm. Today (28), he even opened two of advantage, but gave up a 2-2 draw to Tombense, in Muriaé (MG), for the penultimate round of Series B. The result was enough to guarantee the Minas Gerais team in the second division in 2023 .

Tricolor didn’t have big goals at stake. Access was already confirmed and there was no chance of a title — won in advance by Cruzeiro. It remains to fulfill the table. With two penalty goals, by Elkeson and Gabriel Silva, he opened a comfortable margin in the game. But it yielded a draw with goals from Jean Lucas and Renatinho.

The team from Rio Grande do Sul reached 62 points and maintained the runner-up position. Tombense reached the score to remain in Serie B. Now, the team has 45 points in the classification and cannot be reached by those who are in Z4.

Grêmio ends its participation in Serie B next Thursday (3), at home against Brusque. Tombense ends the competition on Sunday (6), against Criciúma, in Santa Catarina.

It went well: Gabriel Silva shows skill

While he had breath, Gabriel Silva, from Grêmio, showed skill. There were good passes, dribbles and shots by the young Grêmio.

Too bad: Roger misses unbelievable goal

Roger Carvalho is an experienced defender. He passed through Palmeiras, Botafogo, Fortaleza, played in Europe, among many other teams. But he missed an unbelievable chance in the second half of the game between Tombense and Grêmio. After a failure by goalkeeper Gabriel Grando when trying to hit a cross, he was left with an empty goal in front of him and it was just a header to the net. But the defender missed the move, saw the ball hit his thigh and go out.

Two penalties in under 20 minutes

Grêmio had two penalties at the beginning of the game to open up an advantage. In the 7th minute, Elkeson was fouled in the area and put the penalty in the net. Minutes later, a move in which Elkeson was hit by Guilherme Rend was reviewed by VAR and a second penalty was awarded. This time the young Gabriel Silva was the one who charged and scored. With 17 minutes of departure, Tricolor already had two advantage.

Tombense’s game: slow start hurt

Tombense’s slow start hurt the team a lot. Until the 20th minute, the Minas Gerais team had not attacked once and was already two goals behind, with two goals conceded from a penalty. With many pass errors, the team got in a lot of trouble and only woke up when the distance was already big. Still in the first half, he managed to discount and started to at least frequent the attacking field regularly until he managed to tie.

Gremio’s game: penalties and relaxation

Grêmio was benefited by two penalties at the beginning of the game. With two goals ahead, however, Renato Gaúcho’s team relaxed. From the tranquility that the score gave, the defense started to give spaces and the attack no longer created as before. The result of this was to concede a goal in the early stage and start taking risks. The training rhythm took over the pitch until the final minutes and Tombense’s draw happened almost naturally.

DATASHEET:

TOMBENSE 2 x 2 GRÊMIO

Competition: Brazilian Serie B – 37th round

Date: 10/28/2022 (Friday)

Place: Soares de Azevedo Stadium, in Muriaé (MG)

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR)

auxiliaries: Rafael Trombeta (PR) and Karla Renata Cavalcanti de Santana (PE)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

Yellow cards: Guilherme Rend, Diego Ferreira, Ednei (TOM); Gabriel Silva, Lucas Leiva, Bruno Alves (GRE)

goals: Elkeson, from Grêmio, seven minutes into the first half; Gabriel Silva, from Grêmio, in the 17th minute of the first half; Jean Lucas, from Ituano, in the 28th minute of the first half; Renatinho, from Tombense, in the 31st minute of the second half;

TOMBENSE: Felipe Garcia; Diego Ferreira (Joseph), Ednei, Roger and Manoel; Zé Ricardo (Rodrigo), Guilherme Rend (Igor), Renatinho and Jean Lucas; Ciel (Kéke) and Everton (Matheus Frizzo). Technician: Bruno Pivetti

GUILD: Gabriel Grando; Léo Gomes, Bruno Alves, Kannemann and Diogo Barbosa (Nicolas); Villasanti (Lucas Silva), Thiago Santos and Lucas Leiva (Bitello); Emerson (Janderson), Gabriel Silva and Elkeson (Rodrigo Ferreira). Technician: Renato Gaucho