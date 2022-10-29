Grey’s heartthrob will make Only Murders in the Building

If you thought that the cast of Only Murders in the Building already had many stars, know that he is just like a mother’s heart: there’s always room for one more! Actor Jesse Williams, the Jackson Avery of Grey’s Anatomy, will be part of the third season of the series, joining Steve Martin (Charles), Martin Short (Oliver) and Selena Gomez (Mabel).

The name of Jesse Williams’ character is still kept secret. But, according to Deadline, he will play a documentary filmmaker who is interested in the case that the protagonists will investigate in the new wave of episodes. If the end of the second season is any indication of what is to come, the mystery will be related to the death of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), star of a play directed by Oliver.

The recordings of Only Murders in the Building take place in New York, which helped the actor to accept the invitation of the producers. He is in town to act in the play Take Me Out, in which he appears in full-frontal nude. The heartthrob even “broke the internet” when images of him, captured illegally during the show, fell onto the net.

Jesse Williams will also return for the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy. The fifth episode will leave Seattle to show Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) in Boston, where the protagonist will catch up with Jackson. Fans already speculate that the doctor’s trip will prepare the ground for her departure, as the actress will have a reduced participation in the current season: she will appear in just eight episodes.

Since killing Meredith isn’t (or shouldn’t be) an option, getting her to leave Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital and cross the United States would be a way to get her out of the picture, at least temporarily. The episode will also feature the return of Greg Germann, who plays Tom Koracick.