GTA 6 | Announcement coming? Rockstar Games Updates Grand Theft Auto VI Website

With the end of October approaching, fans are getting disheartened by rumors that this month we could have news about GTA 6however, a discovery on the website of GTA VI can liven things up.

THE Rockstar Games is known for announcing and releasing a lot of games during the month of October, so fans began to suspect that this month would be the ideal time for the big reveal.

With the announcement of an investor conference at Take Twoout of the blue Rockstar Gamesfor the upcoming November 7th, was the perfect combination for fans to create theories about which day will be announced Grand Theft Auto VI.

Official GTA 6 website was recently updated

Now, interesting information has been discovered in the domain GTAVI.COM, as it seems he has had changes very recently. These changes are recorded by some websites that are known to whoisand reveal data from domains and server changes.

Domain in GTA 6 was updated last October 4th.

According to whoisthe website “gtavi.com” belongs to Take Two and had an update on the 4th of October 2022, indicating that the Rockstar Games may have made some server-level changes to the domain.

When accessing the site it is possible to read “DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_NXDOMAIN“, this is an error that indicates that the domain is not currently pointing to any server, so the Rockstar Games may have removed the connection to prevent leakage.

In short, GTA 6 had its development confirmed in February 2022 and the Rockstar Games at the time promised more news soon.

Also check: PlayStation 5 | Console bundle is discounted in new Amazon sale

Anyway, like the Addicts Portal? We count on you! Follow us on Google News. Click here and then on Follow. Also join the discussion on Facebook and not twitter!