last technician of Fernandinho before the midfielder returned to Brazil, Pep Guardiola sent a message to the athletic this Friday (28), at a press conference.

Manchester City’s coach was asked by TNT reporter Fred Caldeira if he was still in contact with the Hurricane midfielder, who left the English clubs in 2022 and returned to his favorite team. Guardiola said he exchanges messages with Fernandinho and took the opportunity to leave a message for the player before the dispute in the Libertadores final against Flamengo, this Saturday (29), in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

“I’ll call him, but I already wish him luck. It’s a great achievement, of course. Libertadores is like the Champions League. What a great achievement for him once again. Maybe he thought about returning to Brazil to play both seasons.” finals of his career, but look what happened, he’s about to play the most important game in South American football. I wish him luck and you know he deserves all the best”.

Manchester City’s official Twitter account in Portuguese made a quote about Fernandinho’s presence in the Libertadores final. Look:

The athletic idol was on the Athletico team runner-up in 2005, when he lost the title to São Paulo. Fernandinho left Manchester City after winning 13 cups in nine years, gave up proposals and decided to return to Athletico.

With a contract until the end of 2023, the 37-year-old midfielder has confirmed his position as a leader in the Hurricane, whether helping the younger ones or sharing the responsibility with other more experienced athletes in the squad and equally identified with the Rubro-Negro, such as Pablo and Thiago Heleno.

He made his debut for the club in the 4-1 victory against Atlético-GO, in the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship, and has played 15 games and scored one goal since his return to Athletico.