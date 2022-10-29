how it works? Save light? It is worth it?

With an increasingly technological and internet-connected world, outlets could not be left out of this evolution. So-called smart sockets are devices that connect to the internet via Wi-Fi and allow you to control the operation of electronic equipment (turn it on and off) from a distance through cell phone apps or through digital assistants such as Google Assistant or Alexa.

In addition to being practical, these outlets help to reduce electricity costs, as it is possible to deactivate them and make equipment in stand-by mode, such as televisions, for example, not consume energy when not in operation and without the need for remove the plug from the outlet.

How it works

The smart outlet is like an adapter that you plug into the common outlets that are already installed on the wall of the house. Then just configure them on the home’s Wi-Fi network so that they start working and connect the electronic equipment to them. The configuration, in general, is very simple and the step by step comes in the manufacturer’s manual.

If you already have other smart devices in your home, such as lamps and switches of the same brand, it is possible that you can control them through apps on your cell phone and, in this way, you can keep your home connected.

Benefits

The main purpose of smart sockets is to connect various electronic devices to the internet and be able to control them from a distance, bringing more practicality to everyday life.

This can help you from programming the time when the coffee maker should turn on or even when traveling, since even outside the house you can program the lights to turn on or off, helping to secure the property.

In addition, these outlets usually have a timer, allowing you to schedule the time for the devices connected to it to be turned on, such as the air conditioning and the fan.

Another very interesting feature is that some smart sockets help you calculate the energy consumption of the electronic devices connected to them, so you can identify which ones are consuming more energy and program them so that they turn off, generating energy savings and reducing the cost. account at the end of the month.

Disadvantages

The downside of smart sockets is that not all electronic equipment works on them and can be controlled remotely.

Devices that have a single on and off button, such as laptops and most washing machines, for example, do not work on them. This is because these switches, unlike the mechanical ones (with on and off button), have only one position for the two commands.

Thus, even if the outlet supplies energy to the equipment, it is not possible to keep the electronic switch in the “on” position permanently, as in the case of mechanics.

See below eight models of smart sockets.

Smart Plug Wi-Fi 10A/1000W- NBR, Positive Smart Home

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 79.99

With a voice command you can turn on and off the most varied electronic equipment connected to them, such as air conditioning, refrigerator, television and even the hair straightener. You can control your home even when your hands are full.

smart socket – I2GO

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 79

Do you forget to do some routine activities at home? This smart socket has a calendar. With just one click, you can schedule all the activities of your electronic equipment throughout the month, such as the coffee maker turning on and off each day, or the lights on and off.

Smart socket – Nova Digital

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 68.90

Do you travel frequently to where the cell signal doesn’t work very well? With the sharing option it is possible to share control of this smart socket with more people. So, even if you are out of the house and without internet signal, someone can control it for you and execute commands such as turning the lights on and off.

smart socket – tuya

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 58.90

Are you tired of being surprised by the value of the electric bill? This model monitors and records the consumption in KW/h of the equipment connected to it. When identifying which equipment is being the villain of your account, you just have to program it so that it turns off when it is better, such as the air conditioning during a few hours at night, for example.

Power strip with smart plug – Zemismart

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 171.30

This power strip has four smart sockets. As all outlets work individually, each device can have its own programming. In addition, it comes with four USB ports for you to charge your equipment. And it has an overload button, helping to keep your equipment and your home safe.

Smart socket – Elgin

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 129.90

With this model, you can perform various tasks — such as turning on the air conditioning or TV — through the cell phone application or by voice command. You can schedule the activities you use the most, like turning the TV on whenever you get home or turning it off whenever you prefer. There is an option for a socket with a capacity of 10A or 16A.

Smart socket – Sonoff

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 118

Have you ever thought about getting home and turning on the lights with your voice? Or turn on the television, the fan or even the crockpot? This smart socket works with mobile app and also with voice command. So, if your cell phone is out of battery, just say what you want to do and the socket understands and executes. Easy, right?

Smart socket – JWCOM

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 109.90

It started thundering and lightning, and you’re out of the house. The fear that some electronic equipment will burn is unavoidable. But with the smart socket, you can turn them off even when you’re far away. Through a mobile application, you control all equipment connected to your smart socket.

Smart socket – Honey Play Box

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 98.80

Have you ever thought about coming home after a long day at work and finding dinner ready and warm waiting for you? This smart socket is compatible with high voltage appliances, such as the oven, for example. In addition, this outlet comes with two USB ports that can be used to charge your cell phone.

