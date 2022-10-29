Imminent launch? Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 appears on Geekbench with intermediate hardware

Rumors suggest that Xiaomi intends to soon launch the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 on the market as a new premium mid-range smartphone from the Chinese brand. At the beginning of the month, the device was identified on the Google Play Console platform and, more recently, on Geekbench, pointing to the possibility of an upcoming launch.
According to speculation, the device should be launched in the 1st quarter of 2023 by the manufacturer bringing medium specifications including under the hood the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset — octa-core up to 2.3 GHz with 8 nm lithography — together with the board. video (GPU) Adreno 618 and possibly 8 GB of RAM (LPDDR4).
This information is contained in the recent report released by Geekbench, which also includes the Android 11 operating system, but with a high chance of the phone arriving with Android 12 instead of the last generation, in addition to the guarantee of updating to future versions of Google’s software.
Ahead, leaks also claim that the Note 11 Pro 2023 will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate with a selfie camera on top of the display. 16 MP, while at the rear it should have a 108 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultrawide lens and 5 MP macro.
As the performance test reveals, the device scored 561 points in single-core and 1798 in multi-core, a score consistent with the phone’s category. For now, there are no details on availability and pricing, but more information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.