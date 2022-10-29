Imminent launch? Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 appears on Geekbench with intermediate hardware

Rumors suggest that Xiaomi intends to soon launch the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 on the market as a new premium mid-range smartphone from the Chinese brand. At the beginning of the month, the device was identified on the Google Play Console platform and, more recently, on Geekbench, pointing to the possibility of an upcoming launch.

According to speculation, the device should be launched in the 1st quarter of 2023 by the manufacturer bringing medium specifications including under the hood the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset — octa-core up to 2.3 GHz with 8 nm lithography — together with the board. video (GPU) Adreno 618 and possibly 8 GB of RAM (LPDDR4).