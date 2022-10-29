“In one season”; Cano enters the Top-10 of Fluminense’s top scorers in the 21st century

Fluminense beat Corinthians 2-0 last Wednesday (26), with two goals from Germán Cano, isolated top scorer in the Brazilian Championship, with 20 goals scored. In addition to being the top scorer of this edition of the national tournament, the Argentine reached 38 goals with the Tricolor carioca shirt, which places him on the list of the Club’s top ten scorers in the 21st century. It is worth noting that Cano arrived at Fluminense this season.

Because of this, Bolavip shows the ten greatest scorers of Fluminense this century, in a list that has idols like Conca, Fred, Magno Alves and Washington, the Brave Heart. Cano will try to improve the mark against Ceará, on Monday (31), at 20:30, away from home.

See now the top ten top scorers of Fluminense in the 21st century

10th – Barrel: 38 goals

Flu’s number 14 reached this mark playing only this season for the Club. In 2021, the Argentine was a highlight of Vasco, but he didn’t end up staying in the rival. Since arriving in Laranjeiras, Cano has scored 38 goals in just 66 games, an average of 0.57 goals per game, that is, a ball in the net every two games.

9th – Rafael Sobis: 41 goals

The striker, who has already retired, played for Tricolor between 2011 and 2014, where he played 140 games and left his mark 41 times. For Fluminense, Sobis won the Campeonato Carioca and the Brasileirão, both in the 2012 season.

8th – Washington Braveheart: 45 goals

Idol of Fluminense, the striker played for the Club between 2008 and 2010, being very important in the team’s attack in that period. With the Fluminense shirt, Washington played in 88 matches, leaving his mark 45 times, a good average of 0.51 goals per game. He was the 2010 Brazilian champion playing for the Club.

7th – Romario: 48 goals

Baixinho also showed his talent with the Fluminense shirt between 2002 and 2004. For the Club, he played 75 times, leaving 48 goals, an average of 0.64 goals per game. He did not win titles for Tricolor, but managed to make good matches during the three seasons he played for Laranjeiras.

6th – Cicero: 49 goals

The first player on the list who is not a striker. The midfielder had two spells at Fluminense, between 2007 and 2008 and 2014 and 2016. In all, there were 194 matches with the Tricolor shirt and 49 goals, an average of 0.25 goals per game. With Flu, he was champion of the 2007 Copa do Brasil and the Primeira Liga in 2016.

5th – Thiago Neves: 50 goals

One more on the list. The player played for Fluminense between 2007 and 2008 and 2012 and 2013, playing in 173 games in all, where he distributed the 50 goals, with an average of 0.28 goals per match. With the Flu shirt, he was champion of the 2007 Copa do Brasil, the 2012 Guanabara Cup, in addition to the Brasileirão and Carioca, also in 2012.

4th – Tuta: 52 goals

The striker played for Fluminense between 2005 and 2006, playing in 110 games and scoring 52 goals, an average of 0.47 goals per match. He was champion of the Campeonato Carioca in 2005 with the Tricolor shirt.

3rd – Conca: 56 goals

The Argentine midfielder made a great partnership with Fred in the heyday of the duo at the Club. Conca played for Fluminense between 2008 and 2011 and returned to play in 2014 and 2015, totaling 267 games for Tricolor, an average of 0.21 goals per match. With Flu, he was Brazilian champion in 2010.

2nd – Magno Alves: 63 goals

Magnata was a striker for Fluminense between 1998 and 2002, returning to the Club between 2015 and 2016. In the 21st century, Magno Alves made his mark 63 times. The player still scored 61 more goals in the last century, which are not included in this list. For Tricolor, the striker won the Copa Rio in 1998, the Série C in 1999, the Carioca in 2002 and the Primeira Liga in 2016.

1st – Fred: 199 goals

‘Don Fredón’ is considered by many to be Fluminense’s greatest idol. He had two spells at the Club: between 2009 and 2016 and returned to play in 2020, staying until 2022. In 381 games, there were 199 goals, an average of 0.52 goals per game.