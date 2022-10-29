Incident hits plane carrying Queen Consort Camilla

A British Airways plane carrying Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles was hit this Friday (28/10) by a bird, causing damage to the aircraft. The wife of King Charles III, 75, is known to have a fear of flying, and was aboard the Boeing 777 returning to London after a trip to India.

According to British media, the plane collided with a bird shortly after 1 pm (local time). The photos show the dented Boeing 777 nose:

Oops! British Airways Boeing 777-200ER G-YMMJ suffered a bird strike today Flight BA118 arrives from Bengaluru pulling onto stand 561 at Heathrow Airport#avaition #avgeek pic.twitter.com/WsPvRm7v8d — M Zulqarnain B (@MZulqarnainBut1) October 28, 2022

According to British Airways, the “aircraft landed safely and customers disembarked normally”.

Camilla was on retreat

It is believed that Camilla was returning from a health retreat in Bangalore, in the south of the country. She and Charles are frequent visitors to Soukya, a holistic health and wellness center in the region. The couple’s last visit was on the birthday of the current King of England in 2019.

The queen consort has even avoided some royal trips because of her fear of flying.

