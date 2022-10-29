Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp Web stop working this Friday

Instagram stopped working this Friday (28). This is the second time in a row that the photo app has been unstable.

In addition to Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp Web are also inaccessible and slow.

Users are complaining on Twitter and it seems the problem is happening all over the world.

