Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp Web stop working this Friday

Admin 47 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 3 Views

Instagram stopped working this Friday (28). This is the second time in a row that the photo app has been unstable.

In addition to Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp Web are also inaccessible and slow.

Users are complaining on Twitter and it seems the problem is happening all over the world.

Portal do Holanda was founded on November 14, 2005. First with a column, named after its founder, journalist Raimundo de Holanda. Then it moved to Blog do Holanda and finally Portal do Holanda. It was one of the first internet sites in the State of Amazonas. It is audited by IVC and ComScore.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

NUBANK: Check out the biggest tips to increase your card limit

O Nubank is one of the most requested digital banks in the country and its …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved